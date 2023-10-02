Newcastle United can make their squad even stronger in the coming transfer windows, and they are plotting a move for one former target, according to a fresh update.

How are Newcastle doing this season?

The Magpies have steadied the ship impressively in recent weeks, having made a disappointing start to the season that saw several defeats come their way. On Saturday afternoon, Eddie Howe's side picked up a solid 2-0 win at home to Burnley in the Premier League, meaning they have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a remarkable 8-0 victory away to Sheffield United. They have jumped to eighth place in the table, while attention now turns to a mouthwatering Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

While things have turned around for the better for Newcastle, their squad could still be strengthened further, with the January window allowing them to bring in new faces. A new transfer claim now suggests that PIF could be in the market for a former target, as they look to acquire the services of a fellow Premier League player.

Who do Newcastle want to sign?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are eyeing a possible move for Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen in January, having already reportedly had a bid turned down for him in the summer:

"Newcastle United are closely monitoring Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen ahead of the January transfer window, Football Insider has been told. The Magpies have held a long-term interest in the centre-back, 27, and submitted a late summer bid that was rejected by Palace.

"However, Newcastle remain keen to strengthen their defensive department in January and are willing to return to the table with an offer for Andersen’s signature. It is understood that Andersen remains one of Newcastle’s top targets for the January window."

Andersen has been a great player for Palace since arriving at the club, scoring the winning goal away to Manchester United on Saturday, but impressing more with his defensive expertise week in, week out. A towering individual who can be a dominant figure, Andersen has won an average of three aerial duels per game in the Premier League this season, as well as averaging an eye-catching 6.1 clearances per match, and he also appeared three times for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup.

For that reason, Andersen could be an ideal January addition for Newcastle, coming in as a perfect centre-back partner for Sven Botman, and possibly acting as an upgrade on Fabian Schar, if not extremely strong competition at the very least.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has described the Dane as "brilliant" this year, and the fact that he has the same agent as Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope could potentially help with negotiations. At 27 years of age, he is a centre-back who has been at the peak of his powers recently, something his Transfermarkt valuation shows, and one who now knows the Premier League well, so you could say the positives easily outweigh the negatives when it comes to Newcastle making a move for him when the January window opens.