Newcastle United have lost one of their first-team regulars to injury ahead of the trip to Milan, and a fresh report has revealed the exact number of games that he’s expected to miss.

Who is injured for Newcastle United?

Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth are all currently sidelined with injuries, but Eddie Howe did receive a boost with a few of his stars having returned from the treament room over the weekend.

During Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Brentford, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali all staged their own individual comebacks which is helpful considering that the northeast outfit are set to compete in their first Champions League fixture vs AC Milan at the San Siro this week.

However, Joelinton won’t be able to participate under the bright lights of Europe's elite competition because of a recurring knee injury that he first sustained during last month’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, which saw him missing from the matchday squad for the recent win over Thomas Frank’s side.

The Magpies’ central midfielder was named as part of Brazil’s team during the international break alongside Bruno Guimaraes and he even featured as a substitute during both matches, but upon returning to the northeast, the 27-year-old has suffered a setback due to continually playing with his problem.

How long is Joelinton out for?

According to Newcastle World it goes from bad to worse, as Joelinton is expected to be on the sidelines for at least the “next six matches” after sustaining a knee injury during international duty for Brazil.

Speaking to the media, Howe previously said: “Joe had a recurrence of his knee injury playing for Brazil in the second game so he won’t be with us for a few weeks”, and the outlet claim that the earliest he’s expected to return to action is for the Premier League game vs Crystal Palace on October 21.

How many goals does Joelinton have for Newcastle?

Following his arrival at Newcastle, Joelinton has posted 33 contributions (22 goals and 11 assists) in 161 appearances, form which has previously seen him described as “immense” by journalist Josh Bunting, so the fact that he’ll be missing for over a month will be a massive blow to Howe.

The ROGON client, who earns £85k-per-week, has also recorded 12 shot-creating actions so far this season which is the second-highest total throughout the squad, via FBRef, not to mention the different dimension that he adds to the centre with his height and physical presence, standing at 6 foot 1.

In addition, Alianca’s native is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven various positions since the start of his career, including three roles in the midfield and even everywhere across the frontline, though this is another attribute that the manager will have to cope without having at his disposal.

Joelinton was named the club's Player of the Year for the 2021/22 season so it’s clear to see how much he’s appreciated by his fellow teammates, the staff and supporters, therefore, everyone associated with the club will be hoping for his return to action as soon as possible.