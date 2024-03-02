Newcastle United are planning a huge off-field development in the near future, according to a big update from reliable journalist Luke Edwards.

PIF's timeline at Newcastle

This has been an exciting era at St James' Park, with the ownership of the PIF making them more financially secure since arriving in late 2021, bringing a far more positive period to the club after the doomed reign of Mike Ashley.

Newcastle's Saudi bosses have overseen Champions League qualification under Eddie Howe, allowing some top-quality signings to be made, from Bruno Guimaraes to Alexander Isak, and the hope that this is only the beginning, with this season hopefully just a slight backward step.

The PIF will not only want to improve the Magpies in terms of personnel and success on the pitch, but they will also intend to make the entire club more formidable as a whole, ensuring they become one of Europe's true footballing powerhouses over time, as Manchester City have done since enjoying similar riches of their own.

A new update suggests that they have huge plans regarding a major aspect of Newcastle, in what represents significant news for Magpies supporters.

Newcastle ponder huge stadium change

Away from the transfer talk, however, a major development looks set to take place at St James' Park, with Edwards taking to X to say that the Magpies will explore rebuilding a new stadium on the current site: "A new stadium is coming for Newcastle United and it could be the real Wembley of the North."

Edwards goes into a little more depth in his article for The Telegraph, explaining that "Newcastle United want to remain at St James’ Park and expand the site as a feasibility study into the proposed redevelopment continues to consider viable options."

This is massive news for anyone of a Newcastle persuasion, and an update that could prove to be divisive among the fanbase, considering how iconic St James' Park is.

It is a stadium renowned for its incredible atmosphere and has been a huge part of the city centre for many, many years, so deciding to knock it down and start again comes with a risk. Some fans will be upset to see it be rebuilt, not wanting to see the club lose some of its heart, but others will see the need for a shiny new home in order to compete with other clubs.

In truth, there is a middle ground that exists where Newcastle will hopefully be able to simply expand the stadium, though it is clear that this is not an immediate possibility, nor a simple solution.

Tottenham should be looked at as a perfect example to take inspiration from for Newcastle, with the north Londoners knocking down White Hart Lane and building the remarkable Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which feels more special and atmospheric than their old home, showing that it can be done.

They are one of a number of clubs to have moved home in recent times, with Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Manchester City and West Ham all switching their home ground since the turn of the century - and Everton are set to follow in their footsteps.