Newcastle United are considering a loan move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips in January, and a fresh report has revealed his stance on a switch to St. James' Park.

How much is Kalvin Phillips paid a week?

At Man City, Phillips currently pockets £150k-per-week, which he isn’t really earning - since making his big-money move last summer from Leeds United, he’s failed to make any kind of positive impression on Pep Guardiola.

In the Premier League last season, the defensive midfielder was handed just two starts, showing how low down in the pecking order he is, so even though his contract isn’t set to expire for another five years, he’ll know that the only way he’ll receive more regular game time is by sealing a move elsewhere.

The Irish Independent reported in July that the Magpies were plotting loan moves for both the 27-year-old and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, though it was claimed by the same outlet that the former is the one that chiefs were most keeping a close eye on.

Football Transfers later backed this up by revealing that Eddie Howe is a "big, big fan" of the England international, and despite a deal failing to materialise before the deadline on September 1st, it sounds like the boss could be tempted to take a second bite of the cherry in the new year.

Are Newcastle signing Kalvin Phillips?

According to INews, Phillips is facing an "increasingly uncertain" future at Man City, but despite attracting interest from Newcastle and Premier League rivals Everton over the summer, he had a "determination" to stay and fight for his place under Guardiola.

Gareth Southgate still named him as part of his squad for England's upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland, but if he continues to be out of the picture upon his return to club action, he is "likely to push for a loan" in January.

The Three Lions star will have "no shortage of takers", especially from the northeast, so this could be one to watch over the next few months.

How much has Kalvin Phillips played for Man City?

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips has only made 22 appearances for Man City, but having been dubbed a “Rolls Royce” by members of the media, he has so much to offer, so the minutes he’s getting under his belt could hugely increase should he join Newcastle.

The Leeds-born talent recorded a 92.6% pass success rate last season which was higher than any of Howe’s players achieved, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball, but he’s also capable of getting involved in the final third having posted 28 contributions (14 goals and the same number of assists) since the start of his career.

Phillips, who has secured two wins when facing off against the Magpies, also shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give them a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal in January.