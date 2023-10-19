Newcastle United have been linked with a swoop for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, and a fresh report has shared an update on the club’s pursuit ahead of January.

When did Kalvin Phillips last play?

At Wembley, Phillips last played during England’s 3-1 victory over Italy in their Euro 2024 Qualifier on Tuesday evening, but following the game, the defensive midfielder openly admitted that he would soon have to make a decision over his immediate future at Manchester City.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I'm going to have to make a decision on my City future over the next months. Hopefully my chance comes but if it doesn't then I will have to make other decisions”.

The Sky Blues star has been limited for minutes having made zero starts and three substitute appearances this term in the Premier League (WhoScored - Phillips statistics), so it’s completely understandable that he may want to look elsewhere next year.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has made securing the services of a new defensive midfielder his priority in the upcoming transfer window, as per the following update, and it appears that the black and white stripes have highlighted the 27-year-old as a potential top target.

According to The Northern Echo, who have delivered a transfer update on Kalvin Phillips, Newcastle are preparing to strike a deal for the star at the Etihad Stadium:

“Newcastle United are ready to make a quick January move for Kalvin Phillips if the England international decides it is time to leave Manchester City at the turn of the year.

"The Magpies looked into the possibility of signing Declan Rice in the summer, only for Arsenal’s willingness to shell out more than £100m on the West Ham star to bring their interest to an end, but Phillips has always been regarded as an attractive alternative.

"Newcastle’s recruitment team will be ready to strike in the hope of setting up either a permanent transfer or an initial loan deal, with a view to a possible permanent move next summer.”

How much is Kalvin Phillips paid a week?

With Pep Guardiola’s side, Phillips pockets £150k-per-week (Man City salaries) which he isn’t really earning considering how low down in the pecking order he finds himself, but that could definitely all change should he decide to put pen to paper at Newcastle.

The Leeds-born talent is currently recording a 90% pass success rate when he does play, highlighting his calmness and composure in possession, with Sven Botman being the only regular feature under Howe to average higher with 92.2% (WhoScored - Newcastle statistics).

Phillips - Strengths Phillips - Weaknesses Direct free-kicks Aerial duels Ball interception Discipline Blocking the ball (Data via WhoScored) Tackling

Furthermore, Phillips, who has been dubbed a “Rolls Royce” for his classy performances by journalist Josh Bunting, shares the same agent, CAA Stellar (Transfermarkt - Phillips profile), as Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson (Newcastle agents), so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give them a small advantage in January.