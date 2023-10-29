Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign a primary transfer target in January, according to a new update regarding their search to replace Sandro Tonali.

Sandro Tonali ban

Things were going so well for the Magpies in recent weeks, having recovered from a below-par start to the season, and while results are still largely good, they have suffered a major setback. Tonali has been banned from playing competitive football around the world for 10 months, meaning his 2023/24 campaign has effectively come to an end, and Eddie Howe will be without the services of his new signing for the foreseeable future.

That means bringing in a replacement in the January transfer window becomes a huge priority for Newcastle, who could struggle to shine across four different competitions if they don't bring in cover for the Italian. Unsurprisingly, there have been plenty of Magpies transfer reports emerging in recent days and weeks, with a host of midfielders linked with coming in and filling the Tonali-shaped void.

The individuals in question as Newcastle transfer targets include Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante, with the former not playing regularly at Manchester City currently, and the latter pair now plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League.

Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle

According to a new update from Football Insider, Newcastle could sign Kalvin Phillips in January, with the Magpies seeing a loan move as a "perfect solution" without Tonali around:

"Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could join Newcastle United on loan in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed on Saturday (28 October) that the Magpies will replace banned star Sandro Tonali with a loan signing due to transfer budget restrictions.

"And it is believed City will not stand in Phillips’ way – with the England international not key to Pep Guardiola’s plans going forward. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that a temporary switch could be the “perfect solution” for both the player and Newcastle. City are willing to let Phillips depart on loan as they bid to protect their asset."

It does increasingly feel as though Phillips is Newcastle's primary midfield transfer target in January, with plenty pointing towards him trading the Etihad for St James' Park.

Kalvin Phillips' career achievements Year Champions League winner 2023 Premier League champion 2023 FA Cup winner 2023 Runner-up at Euro 2020 2021 England Player of the Year 2021 Championship winner 2020

As the report alludes to, Pep Guardiola is clearly happy for the 27-year-old to move on at that point, not seeing him as an important figure between now and the end of the season, and he could plug the gap left by Tonali nicely, at a time when he needs regular playing time to boost his England chances at Euro 2024.

Phillips has been described as a "monster" by former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie in the past, and he could add a combination of bite and technical quality in the middle of the park. While his time at City has been disappointing, he will still have learned so much from Guardiola, which could stand Newcastle in good stead.