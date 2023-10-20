Newcastle United have finally opened talks for a player they have been linked with for months, according to a new transfer report.

The Magpies found themselves in excellent form before the international break halted the domestic action, picking up some hugely impressive wins, not least the 4-1 victory at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Having started the season in slow fashion, losing some tough games and struggling to match the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton, Eddie Howe's side have now jumped to eighth in the Premier League table, and will again be looking to seal a top-four finish 2023/24.

Unfortunately, Newcastle's plans have been thrown into potential chaos with news of a potential ban for Sandro Tonali, following his breaching of betting rules. The Italian could even miss as much as 12 months, although seven months has also been rumoured.

Either way, it is highly likely that Howe will be without his talismanic summer signing for the foreseeable future, which heightens the need for the Magpies to make a midfield addition during the January transfer window. Now, it looks as though progress is being made with regards to one target.

Newcastle transfer news: Kalvin Phillips

A transfer report has emerged from TEAMtalk, who claim that Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle could indeed happen in January following recent reports of a possible approach, with the Magpies now making the first move by opening talks with the Manchester City midfielder's agent. Sporting director Dan Ashworth is thought to be running matters:

"TEAMtalk sources state that the Magpies have met with the agents of Kalvin Phillips to sound out a potential move for the England international.

"Dan Ashworth, sporting director at Newcastle, is leading the charge to try and bring in urgent cover to replace their record signing and a meeting has taken place between Ashworth and Phillips’ agency CAA Stellar."

This is exciting news for Newcastle, considering Phillips is a proven player at international level, even being hailed as "superb" by Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi after his performances for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old has admittedly struggled to settle at City since arriving from Leeds United last year, but injuries have held him back hugely, and he has some elite midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order, from Rodri to Mateo Kovacic.

Kalvin Phillips career achievements Year Champions League winner 2023 Premier League winner 2023 FA Cup winner 2023 England Player of the Year 2021 Championship winner 2020

While his issues at the Etihad shouldn't simply be swept under the carpet, Phillips' statistics speak for themselves in his career to date, with 30 caps coming to way for England, not to mention being named his country's Player of the Year in 2021. He has also won Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, so he could bring a winning mentality with him to Newcastle.

The former Leeds man may be a little more defensive-minded than Tonali, perhaps not offering as big a goal threat, but he will be desperate to prove his worth at St James' Park and would bring a combination on energy, tenacity and leadership in the middle of the park.