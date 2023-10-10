Newcastle United are interested in completing the signing of a "superb" midfielder in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Latest Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have gradually become one of the best teams in the Premier League under Eddie Howe, with the Englishman doing a wonderful job and threatening to bring the glory days back to the club.

While not necessarily title contenders yet, Newcastle finished fourth in the table last season, getting back into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, and their 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain showed exactly what they are capable of these days.

The Magpies have some fantastic international calibre players in their squad now, whether it be Sven Botman marshalling the troops at the back, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali providing class in midfield or Alexander Isak bringing goals in attack, but more top-class players will be needed if Howe's men are to reach that next level.

And it looks as though Newcastle are eyeing a move for one renowned Premier League player, following a fresh transfer claim that has emerged.

Newcastle transfer target: Kalvin Phillips

According to a report from inews, Newcastle want Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips once the January transfer window rolls around, and more importantly the player is now essentially up for sale.

The report states that the 27-year-old is "increasingly likely" to part ways with the reigning Premier League champions, which is a change from reports this summer which believed he would fight for his place, having struggled to mark his mark there since arriving from Leeds United last year.

Phillips has found playing time extremely hard to come by, with Rodri the undisputed first-choice defensive midfielder for City, and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and even youngster Rico Lewis all ahead of him in the pecking order.

While the England ace has found life tough at the Etihad, he is still a good player who has impressed down the years, once being hailed by none other than Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi, who said of Phillips and Declan Rice: "I have also been hugely impressed by the two midfielders. I did not know them that well, but they were superb."

Meanwhile, England and City teammate John Stone has lauded Phillips' passing ability, saying: "Easily his range of passing and how he’s always in the right place on the pitch, his positioning and some of the passes he plays [are] outrageous."

Kalvin Phillips strengths Kalvin Phillips weaknesses Strong tackling Aerial duels Expert reader of the game Can lack discipline Covers endless ground Not creative

Phillips could provide Newcastle's midfield with the depth and experience that is needed across four different competitions this season, should he arrive in January, and he will surely jump at the chance to be more of a regular at a new club, rather than essentially wasting his career a little, despite clearly enjoying plenty of trophy success with City.

Still only 27 years of age, the former Leeds man has a lot to offer still, and the Magpies signing him could prove to be a stroke of brilliance, considering how highly-rated he was before he moved to City.