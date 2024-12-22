Newcastle United are keen on signing an "elegant" young defender, and a deal is possible this January, according to a recent report.

Newcastle targeting new centre-back

Newcastle are planning on signing a new centre-back in the January transfer window, with Eddie Howe keen to strengthen his squad heading into the second half of the Premier League season. As such, the Magpies have started to weigh up different options in defence, and their top target is believed to be Abdukodir Khusanov of Lens, who has caught the eye due to his impressive performances in Ligue 1 this term.

Such is Newcastle's interest in the youngster, they are said to have come forward to orchestrate a deal, which could amount to a fee of around £25m. Should Howe miss out on Khusanov, the manager could make a move for Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez, having previously sent scouts to run the rule over the 20-year-old earlier this season.

Although Newcastle seemingly have their sights firmly set on Khusanov and Ordonez, a new target is now entering the frame, with Spanish sources reporting that Barcelona's Eric Garcia is now of interest. The La Liga side are happy to let Garcia leave in January, and they would be looking to receive a fee of around €25m (£21m) for his services.

The Magpies are not the only Premier League side keen on the Spaniard, however, with Chelsea also interested, and there is a feeling he could adapt to life in England quickly, having played for Manchester City in the past.

Newcastle are said to be looking for a signing to help them compete at the highest level in Europe, and the 23-year-old could fit the bill, given his experience playing for some of the continent's top clubs.

Garcia struggling for game time

The Barcelona-born defender is struggling to get consistent minutes in the team this season, often being limited to cameo appearances off the bench, but there are signs he could be a solid addition for Howe this winter. Given that the former Manchester City man already has experience in the Premier League, he could have the edge on the likes of Khusanov and Ordonez, who are both yet to test the English game and less experienced in high level football generally.

Furthermore, the Spaniard impresses on some key defensive metrics, ranking in the 86th percentile for tackles completed per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers. Garcia has also been lauded by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past.

£21m is a fair price to pay for a player of Garcia's ability, so it is exciting news that Newcastle are now in the race for his signature.