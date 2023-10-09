Newcastle United could look to strengthen their attack with the signing of one "sensational" former Premier League player, according to a new update.

Latest Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have bounced back impressively after a poor start to the season, picking up some hugely important wins and generally looking like one of the leading teams in the country again. Last week's stunning 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League was arguably one of the best nights in the club's history, while in the league, there was an 8-0 win away to Sheffield United recently. Granted, dropped points in the 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday were frustrating, but things are going in the right direction again under Eddie Howe.

PIF made some eye-catching Newcastle signings during the summer transfer window, including Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, and while the former has taken a little time to get used to English football, he could prove to be a special signing. As for future additions, there will be the chance for Howe to bolster his squad further when the January window arrives, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Pedro Neto players who could join Newcastle in the future. It does look as though the Magpies could prioritise their attack, midfield and defence as they aim to improve, with a fresh update further suggesting that that is the case.

A report from Spain shared a Newcastle transfer update, claiming the Magpies are interested in signing former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who is currently plying his trade at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in a three-signing blitz.

The Magpies are looking at making some significant signings at the end of the season, seemingly viewing 2024 as a great chance to go up another gear, and the German is one of the names on the list. Sane could be a fantastic signing by Newcastle if they managed to strike a deal with the Bayern man, considering he has been hailed as a "sensational" player by journalist Ronan Murphy in the past.

The 27-year-old speedster has been in sparkling form for Bayern so far this season, with Sane scoring six goals in seven Bundesliga appearances - he also netted against Manchester United in his side's 3-2 win in the Champions League - and he is someone who has proven himself in the Premier League, winning two titles with City.

Leroy Sane strengths Leroy Sane weaknesses Superb at dribbling Crossing can be inconsistent Finishing has improved Attitude has been questioned Possesses great speed Work ethic not always the best

There have been times when Sane's attitude has been called into question, which is a potential negative against Newcastle signing him, but he is at an age where he has matured as a footballer and could be heading right into his peak, and the thought of him strutting his stuff at St James' Park is mouthwatering. Capable of excelling on either flank, the Germany international could prove to be a shrewd signing to rival all the current wide options at Howe's disposal, from Miguel Almiron to Anthony Gordon, and he may well be a statement signing that other clubs would sit up and take notice of.