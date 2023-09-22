Newcastle United have been backed to sign an exciting player by TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, who believes the player would rather join the northeast outfit over several other high-profile clubs in the Premier League.

How have Newcastle started the season?

Eddie Howe’s side have had a mixed start to the new campaign having secured two wins but also suffered three defeats from their opening five games, meaning that having taken six points from a possible 15 and they find themselves 12th in the table, as per the division’s official website.

The Magpies, however, did enjoy their first game in the Champions League, securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw against AC Milan at San Siro Stadium on Tuesday night, and the opportunity to play under the lights at the highest level is something that could appeal to one of the club’s targets in particular.

According to Spanish reports, PIF are plotting a swoop for West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta in January following his failed £80m move to Manchester City over the summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that chiefs wanted him back in May, but at the time, decided to instead prioritise a deal for Sandro Tonali.

Are Newcastle signing Lucas Paqueta?

Speaking to Football Insider, TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor was asked whether Paqueta would choose to join Newcastle over some of their biggest rivals in the Premier League should he leave David Moyes' side in 2024, to which he replied:

“Of course. They’ve got a project now, and they’ve got the richest owners in the world. The ambition is to play Champions League football every season, and that will attract Paqueta – playing in the big boy competition.

"I think Paqueta would go to Newcastle, Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool – these big clubs have a bigger chance of finishing in the top four.

“The Man City move might not have happened but I think he’d choose Newcastle. He knows there is a good Brazilian contingent at the club already in Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. I think it’s a move he would seriously look at.”

What age is Lucas Paqueta?

Paqueta is currently 26 years of age so is in the real prime years of his career, and with the positive impact that he has at both ends of the pitch, he has been dubbed a “mind-boggling” player by his former teammate Declan Rice at West Ham.

The Brazil international, who is naturally an attacking midfielder, has posted 14 contributions (eight assists and six goals) in 46 appearances at the London Stadium, but he is also a rock in defence, where he currently ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles and the 97th percentile for clearances by midfielders, via FBRef (prior to the game vs TSC on Thursday).

Moyes’ left-footed ace, who pockets £150k-per-week, has even already had a taste of success having been crowned Europa Conference League winner during the 2022/23 season, but he would have the perfect chance to step up to the next level and really test himself should he decide to put pen to paper at Newcastle.