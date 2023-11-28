The future of an "ultimate professional" at Newcastle United appears to be up in the air, with two clubs interested in signing him in the January transfer window.

Newcastle's January transfer business

It won't be too long until Eddie Howe is ready to head back into the transfer market and look for new signings, with mid-season additions at St James' Park widely expected. Newcastle have suffered an extremely challenging season to date, picking up constant injury problems and seeing their form affected in the process, and while they have steadied the ship impressively, it will be hard to secure another top-four finish in the Premier League without fresh signings.

The 10-month suspension handed to Sandro Tonali has highlighted the need for a new central midfielder to come in, with Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Neves two names who have continually been thrown into the hat as potential targets.

Defenders and attackers have also been linked with moves to Newcastle, however, from Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio to in-form VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, so there are certainly lots of options being looked at.

On the flip side, there are some individuals who could potentially move on in the New Year, should they not be earning enough playing time, and a key update has emerged over the future of one Magpies ace.

Jacob Murphy could leave Newcastle

According to a new transfer update from Football Insider, Newcastle's Jacob Murphy could leave the club in the January window, with two Premier League clubs keen on snapping him up.

"Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. The 28-year-old has emerged as a valuable squad player for Eddie Howe and can star in a number of positions.

"Palace and Forest are both looking to bolster their attacking options in the mid-season window and have lined Murphy up as a potential target. It is believed both clubs have made enquiries about his price tag and availability as the new year approaches."

Murphy has been a really strong servant for Newcastle, rarely finding himself in the headlines as a match-winner, but proving to be a brilliant squad player and an important part of the dressing room.

The 28-year-old has been hailed as the "ultimate professional" by Howe, and Murphy has scored ten goals and registered 15 assists in 158 appearances, proving to be a solid if not spectacular source of end product and someone who provides plenty of industry out wide.

Jacob Murphy's Newcastle stats Total Appearances 158 Goals 10 Assists 15

While the Englishman isn't out of contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2027, he could like the idea of featuring more prominently for the likes of Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest, so selling him in January could be the best decision for all parties.

That being said, the injuries that Newcastle have suffered this season mean that selling any player is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly.