Journalist Ross Gregory has claimed that Newcastle United "rate" Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott ahead of a possible summer transfer.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Newcastle?

With the Magpies making the League Cup final this season and pushing for a spot in the Premier League top four, their growth under the new ownership has been swift.

No doubt, though, they'll want to keep on this upward trajectory and will likely aim to do so with some big spending in the summer – just like they did last time when players like Alexander Isak were signed for notable transfer fees.

With that in mind, you can expect a number of players to be linked with a move to St James' Park over the coming months. And Bristol City's Scott is one name that could come in and add some depth to the Newcastle United midfield if the latest rumours are to be believed.

Indeed, while talking about the player on NUFC Matters, Gregory explained: "I suppose that Newcastle will be looking for, like we said, some midfield reinforcements in an attacking sense - whether that's a James Maddison or whoever it may be. Alex Scott at Bristol City is another one that they rate."

How much will Alex Scott cost for Newcastle?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already helped drum up the hype for the 19-year-old midfielder as he called him "an unbelievable player” after his team beat Bristol City 3-0 in the FA Cup.

On top of that, it sounds as though Newcastle won't find it easy to land Scott as a number of other top English teams are likely to be in the race for his signature too.

Indeed, as per Fabrizio Romano, there is "big interest" from Premier League sides and the Robins will be asking for "at least" £20m-£25m for their key man.

With all that in mind, it's not hard to see why Eddie Howe and co may well rate the teenager, but they certainly aren't alone in that. Consequently, this could be a rather interesting saga to watch develop when the summer market opens.

However, last summer the Magpies saw a bid in the region of £50m reportedly turned down for long-term target James Madison. And if the Leicester City ace is unreachable once more, perhaps Scott could be a cheaper alternative even if they do have to outbid other interested parties.