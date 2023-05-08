Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle United could be in with a chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo on loan if Al-Nassr cover his wages.

What's the latest news on Cristiano Ronaldo and NUFC?

With Champions League football potentially on the cards for the Magpies next term, there have been plenty of exciting rumours about how could join the Premier League side in the summer.

Manager Eddie Howe actually played down talk that Ronaldo or Neymar could be joining his team, telling BBC Sport: "We could not be able to come close to affording those players."

However, as explained by Jones while speaking on NUFC Matters, Newcastle may not actually have to pay the 38-year-old's wages.

The insider explained (12:49): "If, and now we're just speculating, it ever happened, it would in likelihood be a loan from Al-Nasir, funded by our Al-Nassr.

"And this is where there is a genuine opportunity potentially for a suitor, if it's green, lighted by both Al-Nassr and the wider partners funding that particular deal at the moment.

"Because Ronaldo could be loaned somewhere with Al-Nassr picking up the bill. But the only reason why Al-Nassr would pick up the bill is because they're not really paying the bill. It's wider partners within Saudi Arabia that are funding this.”

Is Ronaldo going to be at Newcastle next season?

Now it might seem odd that those connected with Al-Nassr would be happy to pay for Ronaldo to go on loan. But his very connection to football in Saudi Arabia is no doubt great for publicity.

However, for the time being, it sounds as though he's not particularly happy, with reports in Spain claiming that he is already thinking about quitting the Saudi Pro League (via El Nacional).

Despite this, he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, estimated to be worth $75m (£59m) a year, back in December.

With that being the case, he might not be able to leave permanently but if he could technically remain an Al-Nassr while being shipped out to Newcastle, which could be a decent compromise for all parties – especially if Ronaldo had the intention of eventually returning after the loan.

What's more, the Magpies would be an obvious destination due to their own links to Saudi Arabia, as they are owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund PIF.

And so, all in all, it sounds as though Newcastle could land the £3.4m-p/w star while not having to worry too much about actually paying those wages.