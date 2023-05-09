Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle United may look to sign an "elite centre-back" to replace Fabian Schar this summer.

What's the latest NUFC transfer news?

The Magpies have had a brilliant season and consequently, look to be in with a great chance of playing Champions League football next term.

If that happens, Eddie Howe will no doubt feel as though his squad will need to be strengthened to handle the additional demands of playing European football mid-week.

And while Schar has been a favourite for the manager this season – playing in all but two of the club's Premier League games so far this term – it sounds as though his position in the team could be at risk

Indeed, while speaking on NUFC Matters, Jacobs outlined a few of the players who will be trusted next season but hinted at some doubt over the Swiss centre-back.

The insider explained (6:13): "As good as the Newcastle squad is, can you get better? And that's where I think Eddie Howe has to understand, who does he want to bring in to kind of add to the dynamic?

"Where does he just want depth and where is he prepared to maintain [what he has already], because the starting eleven players he's got are just good enough.

“So [Nick] Pope, for example, is going to stay and quite clearly so is [Kieran] Trippier and [Sven] Botman.

"And I think many would argue Schar as well. But there could be another elite centre-back that you replace Schar with.”

Is Fabian Schar going to be at Newcastle next summer?

The £40k-p/w defender has been part of an exceptional team this season, losing just three games in total when he's featured in the Premier League. He has started 37 games in all competitions.

However, at 31 years of age, the centre-back has never played in the Champions League before so it remains unclear if he can step up to that level while also having to perform domestically week in, week out.

With that in mind, even if Howe didn't want to sell Schar, you can certainly see the argument for Newcastle to sign another defender who is potentially better suited to play in Europe's top competition.

Interestingly enough, touted centre-back target Kevin Danso has recently told the press (via ChronicleLive) that he wants to play in the Champions League.

Indeed, he said: "I have a contract with Lens until 2026, my goal is to play regularly in the Champions League. I keep concentrating only on my performance, So I have – in quotation marks – I’ve arrived in world football."

And so perhaps this is a little message for Howe as the NUFC boss potentially considered an upgrade on Schar.