Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed Newcastle United want to sign Hayden Hackney but will face strong competition for his signature.

What are the latest Premier League rumours?

With the Premier League season nearly finished, teams will already be taking steps behind the scenes to land their primary transfer targets this summer.

With one game to spare, the Magpies have already secured a finish inside the top four and so can now offer Champions League football when negotiating with players.

This may be particularly useful as they will face rival interested in the Middlesbrough teenager Hackney from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Indeed, while talking on 90min's Talking Transfers, Bailey explained that the "sensational" midfielder looks destined for a summer move to the Premier League.

The journalist said: “The player who Middlesbrough fans won't want to be heading to the Premier League is Hayden Hackney. I'm sure Michael Carrick doesn't as well.

“Sensational young midfielder. He came through the system. He really came on under Michael Carrick. I'm told he's one of the first names and the team sheet under Michael Carrick.

"Michael Carrick loves this player. But there are teams looking at him guys. Arsenal, Liverpool and local rivals, Newcastle.

"He is 19 at the moment, turns 20. They like him a lot. Unfortunately, Middlesbrough are in that position, where if you get a good enough offer, they'll have to go, "

Who is Hayden Hackney?

The youngster is actually now 20 years of age but has already established himself as a first-team regular in the Championship.

Indeed, he played 34 games in the league this season, as well as starting both games in the play-off defeat to Barnsley, showing just how important the £4k-p/w man is to Carrick.

His consistency has been impressive too, especially when you consider his age. Indeed, as per WhoScored, his average league match rating (6.80), is only bettered by five teammates to have played over 1000 minutes this term.

With that in mind, it's no shock that a number of Premier League teams are interested in the talented young midfielder.

In past seasons, a team like Liverpool could probably pip Newcastle to this sort of transfer but with the Reds not finishing in the top four, the Magpies may well be able to put a more enticing offer on the table for Hackney.

It will be interesting to see who of the three will chase the midfielder with the most intensity this summer.