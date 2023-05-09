Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle United must secure a top-four finish and then move "fast" if they want to land James Maddison.

What's the latest news on James Maddison and NUFC?

With just four games left to play in the Premier League, the Magpies sit third in the division. They are currently two points above Manchester United (fourth) and three points above Liverpool (fifth).

With that being the case, Champions League football is not quite a guarantee just yet and this will no doubt have an impact on the planning for the summer window.

Indeed, it seems likely that Eddie Howe could be hoping to bring in Leicester City star Maddison but Newcastle will face strong competition for his signature.

For instance, Football Insider has reported that Tottenham Hotspur currently lead the race. But while talking on NUFC Matters, insider Jones outlined how the Magpies can pull off this deal.

The insider explained (42:49): "The sooner Newcastle are mathematically Champions League [qualified], the sooner they can say definitely to Maddison: 'This is the pitch. This is the wage'.

"And I think that will be a factor. And in fairness, I think he knows where Spurs stand. But what we don't know is, is there going to be a surprise suitor? A Manchester City, Liverpool, that type of club, even a Manchester United. They could come in a little bit later.

“So Newcastle will need to do two things. One, get Champions League. Two, move fast. And if they do that they stand a very, very strong chance of landing Maddison.

"But make no mistake, Spurs will be there as well because both of these clubs have been looking at the player for the best part of a year."

Who is James Maddison going to join this summer?

It's little wonder the £110k-p/w man is so in demand. After all, in 27 league games, he has ten goals and nine assists despite playing for a team down at the bottom of the table.

This combined tally of 17 direct goal contributions can only be bettered in the Newcastle team by Callum Wilson who has 19 (with 15 goals and four assists).

No doubt, the idea of adding Maddison to the NUFC ranks next season is an exciting prospect for many, but with Spurs lurking it might not be an easy deal to pull off.

However, Tottenham don't look capable of finishing in the top four and it remains unclear who their manager will be next season. And so, with that uncertainty in north London in mind, Newcastle may be able to offer more enticing terms if they can get a deal on the table for the English midfielder in the very near future.