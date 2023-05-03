Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron could be sold sooner than expected due to the way the club continues to grow.

What's the latest on Almiron and NUFC?

It wasn't that long ago that the Magpies were fighting for their lives at the bottom of the division. However, thanks to a change in ownership, they are now almost certain to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next season.

With that being the case, some players may soon be judged as not quite good enough for that step up. And so, there are plenty of players fighting for their future at the club.

One surprising name that could be at risk is Almiron. Eddie Howe has certainly favoured playing the winger at times, with the £60k-p/w man playing 29 times in the Premier League scoring 11 goals – his best ever in a single campaign in England.

However, in recent weeks, following an injury, the 29-year-old has struggled for regular minutes, starting once in the last four league outings for the Magpies.

And when talking about this little dip in form on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, Jones suggested that the Howe-favourite could soon be replaced in the transfer market due to the rapid growth of Newcastle under their new ownership.

He explained (19:25): “I'm not even sure Almiron stays around the club for much longer the way that Newcastle are moving forward.

"You just don't know how fast they're going to evolve.”

Why would Newcastle sell Almiron?

In the first stages of the season, Almrion was in great form and manager Howe noted this. Indeed, speaking to the press in October he told the press (via the Independent): "For me, he’s given me everything from day one, very committed to the team. He’s a real team player and he’s getting the recognition that he deserves. You can’t underestimate the quality of the goals that he’s delivered for us.

“I don’t think I’ve noticed a difference in his character. He’s been very consistent – that’s a strength – he’s been very happy every day, very pleased to be part of the team, has very close friends within the squad.

“What I have noticed is a real confidence in his training, in his technical delivery of what we’re asking him to do – I think that’s definitely gone up a level.”

With that being the case, it would be a shock if Howe was to decide to offload Almiron in the summer but he hasn't been at his best since the turn of the year.

Indeed, only two of his 11 league goals have come in 2023 so far. With that being the case, his form has been closer to what it was before the current manager took charge – when his top goalscoring season saw him deliver just four strikes.

If NUFC want to go to the top, they will have to be ruthless and maybe Almiron could be the first notable casualty of that. Only time will tell.