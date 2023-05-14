Referee Simon Hooper may have made a key error in the Newcastle United draw by not sending Junior Firpo off sooner.

What's the latest on VAR and Newcastle?

With Leeds United hosting the Magpies at Elland Road and both teams fighting for a positive result, it's no shock that the game had plenty of drama.

Indeed, Eddie Howe and co are still pushing to secure Champions League football, while the Whites are desperately hoping to avoid relegation.

In the end, the teams had to settle for a point each in an eventful 2-2 Premier League draw that saw three penalties awarded (one missed) and a further red card dished out.

Leeds got off to a great start when Luke Ayling scored and then Firpo won a penalty. However, Patrick Bamford missed the resulting spot kick.

Shortly after, NUFC were level as Callum Wilson scored from 12 yards. He then netted again thanks to a penalty before Rasmus Kristensen eventually scored to see the game end all square.

However, it seems as though Firpo probably should have been sent off for a second yellow card when giving away the third penalty of the game.

Indeed, as you can see in footage from the Sky Sports highlights package, he is penalised for using his hand to clear the ball.

Why did Firpo avoid a second yellow after the penalty?

It's a clear handball and so it's no shock that with the use of VAR, the officials come to the right decision and award the spot kick.

However, seeing as they've reached that conclusion, it remains unclear as to why Firpo isn't booked for his misdemeanour.

What's more, the left-back had already been booked for an earlier foul and so this should have really resulted in a red card.

Journalist Aaron Stokes took to Twitter to remark on the odd mistake from the referee, saying: "Can someone, anyone explain to me why that isn't a second yellow for Firpo?"

While former footballer now pundit Don Hutchison explained how the officials had got it wrong, noting: "Surley that’s a Firpo second yellow card for handball and “stopping a promising attack” That’s the official law."

Ironically enough, Firpo still did manage to get himself off late on in the game for a foul on Anthony Gordon but that happened in the 91st minute, giving Newcastle little time to take advantage.

Had the defender been correctly sent off in the 69th minute instead, then this would have quite likely changed the final outcome of the match.