Newcastle United are interested in signing a marquee name in January, but there are also two other clubs who are looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Who are Newcastle linked with?

The Magpies are already assessing their options in the market ahead of next year and have been linked with two midfielders in the form of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, but they are also looking at potential reinforcements in the final third.

PIF and Eddie Howe have reportedly set their sights on Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, but should they fail to secure either of those stars in Germany, the hierarchy could well turn their attention to France.

Back in April, Paris Saint Germain’s right-winger Ousmane Dembele was linked with a move to the northeast because his representative held talks with the Magpies when he flew over to England to watch a game at Sunderland, but he instead ended up making the switch to the Parc Des Princes (90min).

The Ligue 1 star, however, has made an impressive start to life in his homeland having established himself as Luis Enrique’s overall third best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.47 (WhoScored - PSG statistics), which has once again brought him onto the radar at St. James’ Park.

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), sharing an Ousmane Dembele transfer update, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea are all “keeping tabs” on the situation of the attacker at PSG ahead of January.

The Tynesiders “could look to make a move” at the start of the new year as they in particular are looking to bolster their ranks in the final third, but as stated, they will have to fend off interest from their high-profile top-flight rivals.

How many goals has Ousmane Dembele scored?

Since the start of his career, Dembele has posted 134 contributions, 72 assists and 62 goals in 273 appearances (Transfermarkt - Dembele statistics), with his prolific form having seen him described as a “world-class talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig.

Sponsored by Nike, the two-footed ace holds a strong desire to create chances for his fellow teammates even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net having recorded 37 crosses so far this season which is more than any of his peers (FBRef - PSG statistics).

Ousmane Dembele's Strengths Ousmane Dembele's Weaknesses Holding onto the ball Aerial duels Passing Defensive contribution Key passes (Data via WhoScored) Crossing Through balls Dribbling

Furthermore, Enrique’s £330k-per-week earner (PSG salaries), already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured ten trophies for both club and country since bursting onto the professional scene, including winning the 2018 World Cup with France.

Therefore, Dembele will possess the same winning mentality that the current squad have at Newcastle, so should the opportunity present itself, this really is a no-brainer of a deal for the hierarchy to pursue in January.