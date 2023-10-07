Newcastle United are one of numerous Premier League clubs who are interested in signing an "incredible" attacking player, according to a new transfer update.

Latest Newcastle transfer news

Anyone of a Magpies persuasion is on cloud nine at the moment, with Eddie Howe's side still basking in the glory of Wednesday night's 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. It was one of the greatest nights in the history of the club, as Newcastle showed just how far they have come in recent years.

After a poor start to the season, they have recovered so impressively in their last few matches - an 8-0 win away to Sheffield United in the Premier League is testament to that - and new signings such as Sandro Tonali have made a real difference the more they have adjusted to life at the club.

While Howe has built one of the strongest squads seen at Newcastle in decades, more signings may well be needed moving forward, as the Magpies look to jump from being a top-four side to genuine title contenders. The January transfer window will offer an opportunity for PIF to bring in new faces, and it would arguably be a surprise if that didn't happen. It looks as though one highly-rated figure is seen as a possible option by the club, with a fresh claim suggesting as much.

Newcastle want to sign Pedro Neto

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle are one of the teams who are interested in making a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, seeing him as a strong option to bring in, with Wolves willing to cash in. They are far from alone in expressing an interest, however, with Liverpool and Arsenal initially mentioned in the update, and the Magpies, Tottenham and Aston Villa also being name-checked.

Neto is someone who really could light up St James' moving forward, coming in as a player who would not only provide great squad depth, but also likely become one of the first attacking names on the team sheet.

The Portuguese is a magical footballer to watch when he is fit and firing - injuries are the only thing that have held him back at times in recent years - and Neto is in scintillating form at the moment, registering five goal contributions (one goal and four assists) in seven league games so far this season.

Capable of shining on either the left or right wing, Neto can both hit the byline and cut inside, and his combination of speed, direct running and an increasingly impressive final ball make him a nightmare for defenders.

Pedro Neto's record for Wolves Total Appearances 118 Goals 12 Assists 17

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has made his clear how highly he thinks of the 23-year-old, recently calling him "incredible", and while the likes of Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes all represent great options for Newcastle, he could possibly very superior to all of them. Granted, there is a huge amount of interest in Neto, and he would cost a lot of money, but players may well be watching the Magpies at the moment and thinking it is one of the most exciting clubs in Europe to join, which could boost their chances of signing him.