Newcastle United could make a move for a new central defender in 2024, and a reliable journalist has revealed they are one of many clubs hoping to bring the Bundesliga star to the Premier League.

What's the latest transfer news at Newcastle?

Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly agreed to sign a new contract at St. James’ Park until 2028, whilst the northeast outfit are also preparing to open talks regarding an improved deal for his teammate Joelinton.

Away from Tyneside, Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a transfer target for Eddie Howe’s side, who are currently second favourites to secure his services behind Manchester United, though he’s not the only player being eyed for a possible switch next year.

Back in January, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie held talks over a switch, but the same outlet claimed that club chiefs wanted to wait until the summer window to seal a deal for the centre-back, but as we know, that failed to come to fruition before the deadline.

Are Newcastle signing Piero Hincapie?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, however, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs admitted that Newcastle will still be keeping close tabs on Hincapie ahead of 2024, but they won't be alone in their pursuit.

“I would keep an eye probably next summer on Hincapie as well for Newcastle. They didn't seriously entertain anything over the summer and he's contracted at Bayer Leverkusen until 2027 I believe, so there wasn't necessarily a realistic chance of them selling last summer.

"But that's a player that would love to play in the Premier League and if anyone puts down £35 million, he is going to push for that move to England for sure. West Ham United are the other club that have taken a little look at Hincapie.

"So Newcastle could be one to watch there, we'll have to wait and see. But I do think there'll be in the market for a centre back at some point in 2024, whether January or whether next summer.”

How good is Piero Hincapie?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Hincapie is an “Ecuadorian Wall” because of the rock he is at the heart of Bayer Leverkusen’s backline, and he’s also extremely calm and composed in possession having recorded a 100% pass success rate this season in the Bundesliga, albeit having only made two substitute appearances.

Sponsored by Adidas, the 21-year-old can even make a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted five contributions (three goals and two assists) during his time with Xabi Alonso’s side, alongside ranking in the 96th percentile for progressive carries, highlighting his desire to push his team up the pitch.

Furthermore, Hincapie, who is naturally left-footed, has the versatility to operate out wide at left-back and higher up in the midfield alongside his usual role, so he would be able to easily adapt to Howe’s demands should he ever want to change his formation or team selection, perhaps filling the Dan Burn role of a player capable of playing left-centre-back or out on the flank.