Newcastle United are arguably in their most frustrating patch of form since the takeover of PIF back in 2021, with Eddie Howe's side struggling with injuries, out of the Champions League and sitting seven points adrift of the Premier League's top four after a number of defeats.

With the January transfer window opening in a matter of days, however, the Magpies owners have the chance to secure some much-needed reinforcements for Howe, who reportedly wants three new signings in the New Year.

Among those may well include a Bundesliga star who is yet to even taste defeat in the current campaign. In what could be a bargain deal too, Newcastle could solve one of their main problems.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst Newcastle may need to be aware of the risk of Financial Fair Play rules, they could still bring in some additions next month if they spend wisely. Despite PIF's worth, not every deal needs to be a big-money transfer, instead, if the Magpies rediscover the same genius that saw them sign the likes of Nick Pope and Dan Burn, they could finally begin to turn their fortunes around in the rest of the campaign. Reports suggest that they could yet make one particularly smart signing.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen in January. The central defender's release clause of €18m (£16m) becomes active in the summer, but he could reportedly be available for a similar price in the winter window. Yet to lose under Xabi Alonso this season, Tah is part of a Leverkusen side leading the way in a surprise Bundesliga title race.

Meanwhile, with his current deal coming to an end in the summer of 2025, there are reportedly no signs that he'll put pen to paper on a new contract in Germany. The fact that Tah's agent is the same as Sean Longstaff's could also hand PIF and Newcastle a boost too.

"Strong" Tah could be an upgrade on Lascelles

Whilst breaking up the partnership of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman could be difficult when both are injury-free, Tah would at least offer Howe some worthy competition to the starting duo ahead of Jamal Lascelles. The Leverkusen man would also bring plenty of experience to a Newcastle side which featured several players taking their first strides in European football this season. And as Tah's stats show, he could be an instant upgrade on Lascelles.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Blocks Interceptions Jonathan Tah 8 53 18 7 Jamal Lascelles 7 30 16 4

For around a reported £16m, the German could quickly become one of the bargains of the winter transfer window if Newcastle make their move. There's no doubt that the Magpies need the defensive cover, given that Howe has just Lascelles, Botman and Schar to call on when it comes to natural centre-backs.

Earning plenty of praise from Joachim Low, the former Germany boss previously said about Tah: "He's a young player with a lot of potential. He's physically strong and very quick. Everything is possible."