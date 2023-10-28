Newcastle United are on the lookout for a signing to fill a Sandro Tonali-shaped void, and Ruben Neves is now not the only Saudi League star being thrown into the mix.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been forced into the market once the January transfer window opens, with Tonali's ten-month ban acting as a huge blow for Eddie Howe.

The Italian will be suspended for the remainder of the season, and also miss Euro 2024 with Italy, and it suddenly leaves a gaping void in Newcastle's midfield at a time when they are looking to progress in the Champions League and secure another top-finish in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, the Magpies are working hard on finding an ideal replacement for Tonali, with a loan signing in January looking the most likely outcome. Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has emerged as one player who has been linked with a move to St James' Park, while former Wolves ace Ruben Neves is another contender to come in.

One more name has now been added to the list, too, as a report from talkSPORT name-checked a World Cup winner.

Newcastle linked with N'Golo Kante

According to a Newcastle transfer update from talkSPORT, Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante could be an alternative option to Neves in January:

"It is thought the Magpies, who are also tracking out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, cannot afford a permanent replacement for Tonali in January due to FFP restrictions.

"Ex-Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante is another player who could come into Newcastle’s thinking as he turns out for PIF-owned Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League."

Kante would be an intriguing signing by Newcastle, with the Frenchman a genuinely iconic player in his defensive midfield role down the years, proving to be one of the best players in his position in Premier League history.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a stunning career, with Kante's trophy haul perfectly illustrating the success that he has had, with two Premier League titles and one Champions League crown coming his way, not to mention the small matter of winning the 2018 World Cup with France.

Kante earns approximately £21.5m a year at Al-Ittihad, and while he isn't quite the force he once was, with age and injuries catching up with him in recent years, he is someone who could still do a good job for Newcastle, providing energy and quality in the middle of the park.

The France international is a hugely experienced figure, too, which could stand the Magpies in good stead during the business end of the season, and he is someone who has been lauded by Joe Cole, who once said he was even better than Claude Makelele:

"Kante's staggering. I'm shattered just watching him. I played against him in one of my last games. I played with Makelele who I thought was the best until I saw this kid. He's got Makelele plus extras."

N'Golo Kante strengths N'Golo Kante weaknesses Tackling Aerial duels Interceptions Past his best Passing Injury-prone

The positives certainly outweigh the negatives when it comes to Newcastle signing Kante, with a loan move until the end of the season making sense. Phillips and Neves are younger options, however, so could be better choices if a long-term deal is on the table.