Newcastle United are keen to push ahead under Eddie Howe as they look to stay in the mix for continental qualification and have now been given a boost in their pursuit of a reported target, according to reporter Dean Jones.

Newcastle's January plans...

Undoubtedly, Howe has fallen victim to unfortunate circumstances regarding injuries, which will surely prompt the Englishman to enter the market in January to ensure he has adequate squad depth to tackle the rigours of Premier League football alongside potential further involvement in European competition.

Nick Pope has become the latest member of the Magpies' squad to be ruled out for an extended period of time, with the former Burnley man now requiring surgery on a shoulder issue that is expected to keep him on the sidelines for four months. Nevertheless, despite rumours linking free agent David De Gea and Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale with a move to Newcastle United, boss Howe has confirmed that he hasn't made any inroads towards bringing a new goalkeeper in at St James' Park, saying:

"I've seen a lot of media headlines regarding goalkeepers and other players. We have not made any enquiries. If we were to recruit now we'd be recruiting in every area on the pitch. It's a chance for the other keepers to consolidate their positions."

Reports in Germany via Sport Witness claim that the striking position could be a position where the Toon look to strengthen in January, with Stuttgart poacher Serhou Guirassy said to be another player earmarked for a prospective transfer in light of injury-related absences.

On the flip side, Howe now looks to have received a boost in his hunt for a midfielder after it emerged that he would be keen on swapping his current environment for St James' Park in January.

Kalvin Phillips open to Newcastle move

Speaking on The Ranks FC podcast, reporter Jones has indicated that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips would be open to moving to Newcastle United, who are believed to be keen to strike a deal for the England international in January.

Kalvin Phillips 2023/24 Premier League stats - (Sofascore) Accurate passes per game 15.3 (90%) Touches per game 23.3 Ball recoveries per game 2.0 Shots per game 0.5

Jones detailed that there has already been contact between both parties, stating on the podcast: "Now the midfield, we just talked about Kalvin Phillips; as it stands right now, Newcastle have obviously been in touch with reps around this and there is a feeling that Kalvin Phillips is comfortable with the idea of moving to Newcastle, going in there and obviously there’s a spot for him in that midfield.

"If it’s not him, it will be somebody like him and that will happen; they will sign a midfielder. It’s going to be on loan, like Newcastle don’t have the freedom in the January market to go out spending money."

Labelled "exceptional" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Phillips has struggled to capture the imagination since moving to the Etihad Stadium in his 29 appearances across all competitions (Phillips statistics - Transfermarkt).

Newcastle need to ensure that Sandro Tonali's absence is adequately compensated for and news that Phillips would be keen to move to the North East could come as music to the ears of the St James' Park faithful, making this one to watch.