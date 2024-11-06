After picking up victories against Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of the same week, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards making a blockbuster move in 2025.

Newcastle transfer news

To say that the Magpies needed an upturn in form would be an understatement. Eddie Howe's side were struggling for results and Alexander Isak was struggling for goals before the Swede helped to show Chelsea the door in the Carabao Cup and then dent Arsenal's title hopes. Back in form at the perfect time, Newcastle must still eye reinforcements that they failed to welcome during a summer full of failure in the transfer market.

On that front, those at St James' Park have already been linked to players such as Jonathan David, who has stolen plenty of headlines amid his clinical Champions League form as of late. If anyone could ease the responsibility on Isak, then it's the in-form Canadian next summer. But he's not the only one that the Magpies are reportedly eyeing.

According to TeamTalk, Newcastle are now plotting a blockbuster move for Jarrod Bowen in 2025. Club chiefs are reportedly huge admirers of the West Ham United captain, but it would take a huge offer to force the Hammers to consider the sale of their talisman.

The London club are currently struggling to find their form, of course, and look on course to miss out on European football. If Newcastle were to qualify for European football themselves, then it could be argued that Bowen's own aspirations would leave the door ajar to a move away from West Ham.

A front three of Bowen, Isak and Anthony Gordon is certainly a frightening prospect, but whether Newcastle's dream becomes their reality remains to be seen.

"Quick" Bowen has already impressed at St James' Park

If ever a player didn't need to do much to win over the trust of those at St James' Park then it would be Bowen if he completed a 2025 switch. Newcastle fans already know all about his quality after he scored and assisted for West Ham in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Magpies last season. Now, with a decision to make, Bowen could be about to showcase his quality on Tyneside every week.

West Ham won't be too keen to let their star man leave, however. Former manager David Moyes was full of praise for Bowen throughout his tenure, saying via Claret and Hugh last year: "He’s as good as he’s ever been at the moment, he really is. He’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s a threat. It was a lovely finish today but more importantly, his all-round game has got much better."