Newcastle United's attention has switched straight to the transfer market following the conclusion of the Premier League season, with the Magpies now reportedly plotting a move to sign a forward their defenders know all about.

Newcastle transfer news

PIF certainly aren't messing around, with deals reportedly already on the cards to sign both Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo this summer as their contracts at Bournemouth and Fulham come to an end. The two reported deals will ease Eddie Howe's defensive depth concerns once and for all amid injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman that will drag into the next campaign.

It's not just the backline that could receive changes this summer, however, as Newcastle look to put together a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League for a second time in three seasons, having missed out in the campaign just gone.

Reports also suggest that the Magpies are looking to sign extra quality to boost Howe's attacking options and perhaps replace Callum Wilson in either the short or long term.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are plotting a move to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United this summer, while also showing interest in Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The former enjoyed another excellent campaign at the London Stadium, with one of his 16 Premier League goals coming in a thriller against Newcastle, which eventually saw the Magpies secure a dramatic 4-3 victory at St James' Park.

Now, those at St James' Park could get more than just a small sample of what Bowen is capable of, as Newcastle plot negotiations with West Ham and then the forward in talks that could see them upgrade his current salary of £120k-a-week.

"Great" Bowen can form deadly Isak partnership

Whilst Wilson's injury troubles have often left Alexander Isak carrying the goalscoring mantle at Newcastle, Bowen's arrival would instantly form one of the most dangerous strike partnerships in the entirety of the Premier League, given the seasons that both have just enjoyed.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jarrod Bowen Alexander Isak Goals 16 21 Assists 6 2 Expected Goals 11.6 20.3 Key Passes 31 27

What's most impressive about Bowen are his assists and expected goals rate. His ability to create as well as remain clinical in front of goal - having outperformed his expected goals by just over five - should unlock another level in Isak to take Newcastle as a whole to the heights they found themselves in the 2022/23 season.

Looking at the numbers, it's no surprise that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Bowen earlier this season, saying via This is Anfield: “Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players. It’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops.”

Now, the German could be one of many watching on as the West Ham man potentially completes a summer switch to Newcastle.