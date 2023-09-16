Newcastle United are finally in a position where they can beat mega clubs to top signings, and a recent update suggests that could happen with one exciting young star.

Do Newcastle need more signings?

The Magpies have made giant strides with Eddie Howe in charge as manager, quickly becoming a real force in the Premier League, and finishing fourth in the table last season. That saw them return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, and they will begin their campaign in Europe's biggest club competition later this month.

Granted, Newcastle have made a surprisingly poor start to the season, losing three of their four league games, but it must be stressed that their opening to the campaign has arguably been tougher than any other team's.

New players have arrived at St James' Park, in order to go up another gear, with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento adding more quality and depth to the squad.

The money is there for Newcastle to continue spending well into the future, however, and the hope is that further upcoming arrive in the January transfer window, giving them an extra boost of quality heading into the second half of the season.

It could be that attacking reinforcements are looked at as a priority, giving the Magpies as much firepower as possible, and it looks as though they are turning to La Liga for a potential signing.

Will Newcastle sign Nico Williams?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are battling with Barcelona for the signing of Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who continues to shine for the Basque club. They could trigger his €50m (£43m) release clause in January, in order to beat any free agent auction when the 21-year-old's current deal expires at the end of this season.

Liverpool are also mentioned as potential suitors in the report, as are Aston Villa, but the Magpies appear to be showing the most interest and intent, with Barca more keen on signing him for free next summer.

Williams could be an exciting signing for Newcastle in January, should they be able to convinced him that a move to England is best for his development, rather than a switch to Barca.

At just 21, the Spaniard is still very much an improving player with a high ceiling, but that's not to say he hasn't already become a key figure for Bilbao, being hailed as "simply amazing" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Nico Williams strengths Nico Williams weaknesses Strong dribbler Inconsistent delivery Versatile across the attack Defensive contribution Possesses blistering pace Inconsistent finishing

Williams has already registered 23 goal contributions (12 goals and 11 assists) in 89 appearances for the La Liga side, despite his tender years, and he has also netted twice in ten caps for Spain, showing that he can cut it at international level.

Predominantly a left-sided attacking player, the Bilbao ace could provide competition for the likes of Barnes and Anthony Gordon, while his versatility allows him to play on the right-hand side and in a central role, which should be seen as an added bonus for Howe.