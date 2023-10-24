Newcastle United are set to change tact in the January transfer window due to the doubts surrounding the future of Sandro Tonali, according to reports.

Sandro Tonali facing ban for betting breach

This has been a memorable few years for the Magpies, who have got themselves back into the Champions League under Eddie Howe, and also come agonisingly close to ending their long trophy drought after reaching last season's EFL Cup final.

Newcastle have acquired the services of some outstanding players in that time, whether it be Sven Botman in defence, Bruno Guimaraes in midfield or Alexander Isak in attack, and St James' Park has become a special place again, with the atmosphere unforgettable and top targets lured in by that.

More signings need to keep happening if Howe's men are to become an even greater force, however, and news of an imminent Sandro Tonali ban could make it even more of a necessity once the January transfer window opens.

Newcastle have been looking to boost their defensive and attacking options, especially with Botman missing chunks of action through injury so far this season and Callum Wilson often picking up issues in the past.

Newcastle's January transfer plans

According to a big Newcastle transfer claim from Football Insider, the Magpies have abandoned their pursuit of a new striker and centre-back, instead focusing on the midfield due to the situation with Tonali:

"Newcastle United are set to put moves for a young forward and centre-back on the backburner, sources have told Football Insider. The Magpies, who spent big in the summer transfer window, had planned to add to their squad in both areas in January.

'But with Sandro Tonali possibly set to be banned as an investigation continues into alleged betting breaches, Newcastle are now set to focus attention on signing a midfielder instead."

Newcastle fans would clearly love to see the team improved in several areas of the pitch, but at this current time, it makes the most sense to focus on the midfield, given the likely ban for Tonali and current FFP restrictions.

The Italian is a top-quality player who has made a difference since arriving from AC Milan in the summer, even if he has taken a little time to settle, and not having him around for the rest of the season could be a monumental blow.

Newcastle's top goalscorers this season Total Alexander Isak 7 Callum Wilson 5 Anthony Gordon 3 Sean Longstaff 3 Miguel Almiron 3

Alleviating that issue by signing a similarly imposing midfielder is something that simply must happen, with Kalvin Phillips to a Newcastle a rumour that has gained traction in recent days.

The 27-year-old could be a great option for the Magpies to snap up, with a move away from Manchester City in January looking increasingly likely and a loan or cheap deal perhaps possible due to his troubling position in Pep Guardiola's pecking order.

Phillips will be desperate for as much playing time as possible before Euro 2024 next summer, and he could slot nicely into Howe's midfield alongside the likes of Bruno, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff.