Newcastle United are huge fans of an "unbelievable" Premier League star, who could be available for £80m this January, according to a report.

Newcastle struggling

It would be fair to say Newcastle's results have been a mixed bag this season, having recorded impressive victories over the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but struggling against some of the so-called smaller teams in the Premier League.

After the 4-2 defeat away at Brentford last time out, manager Eddie Howe struggled to provide a reason for his side's erratic form, saying: “It’s difficult to work out. We’re still up and down, still inconsistent.”

Captain Bruno Guimaraes was a little more critical of the Magpies' performances so far this season, adding: “Our season has been very disappointing, to be honest. We have to fix it."

Howe has no reason to doubt that his current crop of players are capable of turning it around, given finishes of 7th and 4th in the last two Premier League seasons respectively, but if they are unable to improve results, he may have to bring in reinforcements.

Newcastle's upcoming Premier League matches Date Leicester City (h) December 15 Ipswich Town (a) December 22 Aston Villa (h) December 27 Manchester United (a) December 31 Newcastle United (h) January 4

Newcastle targeting West Ham star

According to a report from The Boot Room, one player Newcastle's recruitment team are huge fans of is West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, and it is becoming increasingly likely the forward could be on the move as soon as the January transfer window.

West Ham's budget is said to be constrained due to PSR issues, meaning they may be forced to cash in on one of their star players, while there is also chaos over their form and manager Julen Lopetegui, and there are plenty of clubs waiting in the wings, including Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Kudus has a release clause of over £80m in his contract, and while the Hammers would consider a sale this winter, any offer would need to be close to that figure, meaning his price tag could be problematic to a number of potential suitors.

The Ghanaian had an impressive debut season at the London Stadium, amassing 14 goal contributions in 33 Premier League appearances, and while he has been a little less prolific this term, he returned to form on Monday night.

The 24-year-old assisted Jarrod Bowen's match-winning goal, while also finding the back of the net himself, although it was later disallowed after a VAR check.

Lauded as "unbelievable" by members of the media, the former Ajax man has proven himself as a top performer in the Premier League, however a move to St. James' Park seems unlikely, at least as soon as January.

The Magpies were forced to sell players to balance the books in the summer, meaning they are unlikely to have £80m available to spend on one player this winter, but a summer move is not beyond the realms of possibility.