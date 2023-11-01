Newcastle United will be tracking potential midfield signings ahead of the January transfer window, and an interesting update has now dropped over which players could come in.

Newcastle transfer news

It would be a big surprise if the Magpies decided not to delve into the transfer market once the window reopens soon, considering the void that has now been left in the middle of the park for one key reason. Sandro Tonali has been banned from playing competitive football for 10 months, meaning his 2023/23 season is over, and it means Newcastle have lost the services of their most exciting summer signing.

The Italian's suspension also means that Eddie Howe's midfield will be weakened until January, and recent results have even suggested that the Tonali situation has affected the focus of the team, although it may simply be a coincidence, with Borussia Dortmund and Wolves both tricky opponents. Away from the pitch, those in charge of transfers will be working hard on finding an ideal replacement for Tonali to arrive in January, allowing the midfield to remain a force for the remainder of the campaign.

Newcastle eyeing Saudi signings

According to a new transfer update from TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle could look to sign a Saudi Pro League midfielder in January, with PIF "willing to green-light deals" between the Magpies and the much-talked-about league:

"PIF have made it clear to Newcastle United’s hierarchy that they are willing to green-light deals between them and the Saudi Pro League in January."

Bailey added: "PIF have now confirmed the option of bringing players from the Pro League - where they own the four biggest clubs - Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal – is something being looked at. TT understands that Ruben Neves is a player that is highly thought of at St James’ Park – as is Spaniard Gabri Veiga. That aside there are also the likes of N’Golo Kante, Marcelo Brozovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

"A source confirmed: 'The option of getting players on-loan from the Pro-League is something that has been discussed. It is possibly the best option - given we are talking about players already owned by PIF. However, all options are being considered and the club are looking at players from England and beyond, nothing has been decided yet.'"

It may not be ideal for Newcastle to be targeting Saudi Pro League players, due to it arguably being far less competitive than the Premier League, meaning anyone who does come in could be off the pace to begin with.

5 legendary Newcastle midfielders Year Chris Waddle 1980-1985 Paul Gascoigne 1985-1988 David Ginola 1995-1997 Gary Speed 1998-2004 Rob Lee 1992-2002

That being said, there are footballers of real quality playing in the league - individuals who appear to be at their peak, such as Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - so there are clear options there who could help Newcastle forget about Tonali between January and the beginning of next season.

It could be argued that Manchester City ace Kalvin Phillips could actually be the best option to bring in, considering he is playing in the Premier League and could come straight in as a key man from the off, but given the PIF's links with Saudi Arabia, it is understandable why Pro League players are being strongly looked at.