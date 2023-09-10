Newcastle United have been given a potentially huge boost regarding one key player at the club, according to an exciting update this weekend.

What's gone wrong at Newcastle?

The Magpies have made a stuttering start to their 2023/24 Premier League season, picking up just three points from their opening four matches. In fairness, it has been a difficult run of fixtures, including having to face Manchester City and Liverpool, but much more was expected after such a positive campaign last time around.

There is no need to panic, with a kinder batch of games on the horizon, but it is also clear that improvements are required, both in terms of performances and results.

Supporters are in need of some positivity at St James' Park at the moment, having been flattened by this below-par opening to the season, and a significant boost may be coming their way.

What's the latest on Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle future?

After Fabrizio Romano claimed a deal between the club and player was close, a massive update from Football Insider reports Bruno is now all set to become highest-paid player in the history of Newcastle United Football Club:

"Bruno Guimaraes is set to become the best-paid player in Newcastle United’s history when he signs a new contract that is now close to being finalised, sources have told Football Insider. Talks have been ongoing in recent months over a new and improved deal for the club’s star man, 25, that will catapult him into the top earning bracket at the club.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Newcastle are close to a breakthrough in negotiations with Guimaraes, who has established himself as one of Europe’s leading midfielders since his move to Newcastle in January 2022.

"It is expected there will be an announcement soon over a new deal that would be worth up to £60million in total and see him become the highest-paid player in Newcastle’s history."

This is an eye-opening update for anyone of a Newcastle persuasion, highlighting how highly Bruno is valued at the club, and how much faith they have in him continuing to be a star for years to come.

The 25-year-old has been a fantastic signing from the moment he arrived at the Magpies back in January 2022, helping them finish fourth in the Premier League last season, and his box-to-box presence has made him arguably the first name on Eddie Howe's team sheet.

Bruno has 16 goal contributions (ten goals and six assists) in 61 appearances for Newcastle, also averaging 2.3 tackles per game in the Premier League this season, showing how much he can offer both on and off the ball. If Howe's side are to continue progressing in the coming years, they simply must retain the services of their best player, as well as signing top-quality new faces, and the Brazil international undoubtedly falls into that bracket.

Granted, his current Magpies deal still doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, so there is no great rush to hand him an extension, but this is just reward for his efforts so far, and also staves off the threat of Real Madrid trying to snap him up.