Highlights Newcastle are already looking to make new signings in the upcoming transfer windows to strengthen their squad.

Despite a poor start to the season, Sandro Tonali has been one of their standout stars, highlighting their impressive work in the window.

Newcastle are now interested in signing Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel, but they face competition from several Premier League sides.

Newcastle United will be eyeing up new signings ahead of upcoming transfer windows, and they are battling with Premier League rivals for one exciting young player, according to a new update.

The Magpies enjoyed a good summer in the transfer market overall, strengthening their squad after a superb 2022/23 season that saw them return to the Champions League.

Granted, it has been a poor start to the campaign by Newcastle, but Sandro Tonali has looked the part from the off, scoring in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening weekend, and Harvey Barnes has added squad depth out wide.

It is important that the Magpies continue to look at potential new signings moving forward however, in order to not rest on their laurels and find themselves going backwards. January will be the next opportunity to bring in new faces, and it looks as though they have identified one possible target already.

Will Newcastle sign Ibrahim Adel?

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are interested in signing Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel in the future, but they are far from alone in the Premier League:

"Scottish giants Rangers failed in their attempts to sign Egypt star Ibrahim Adel during the summer, TEAMtalk understands – while the 22-year-old is also picking up interest from a host of Premier League sides.

"Adel is currently representing Pyramids in the top flight of Egyptian football. He has emerged on the radars of plenty of teams around Europe after being named Player of the Tournament at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations U23 Championship, during which Egypt lost in the final to Morocco.

"Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Burnley have all checked in on the left winger’s progress. Belgian sides Anderlecht and Club Brugge have expressed an interest in him, too."

Adel may not exactly be a world-renowned name at the moment, but he is a young player who could have a big future in the game, already impressing for Pyramids, who ply their trade in the Egyptian Premier League currently.

Ibrahim Adel's strengths Ibrahim Adel's weaknesses Can play on the left and centrally Lacks physical strength Tenacious off the ball End product can be mixed Strong positional awareness No experience in top league

The 22-year-old has four caps to his name for Egypt, playing alongside Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, and he has scored 26 goals in 110 appearances for Pyramids, also notching nine assists.

Primarily a left winger, Adel is also capable of playing in a central attacking role, while his tenacious style out of possession is something that Eddie Howe likes in his players, in terms of pressing the life out of the opposition. He has also been described as a "huge talent" by Pyramids' director of football Mahmoud Fathallah.

It clearly won't be easy for Newcastle to get their man, should they show genuine interest in signing him, but the hope is that their current trajectory is something that would appeal to the Egyptian, even if things have started slowly at St James' Park this season.