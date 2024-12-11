Newcastle United are now monitoring a "sublime" Premier League player who has an affordable asking price, according to a report.

Newcastle transfer news

Although they are significantly hampered by the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle are still looking at ways in which they can improve their squad in January and beyond.

Amid the uncertainty around Alexander Isak's future, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, who could be available for the relatively low fee of £17m this winter.

However, The Athletic reporter Chris Waugh believes that Eddie Howe will be more keen to strengthen in a different area of the pitch, saying: “As things stand, right-wing is very much the priority position, ahead of center-back,” Waugh reported. “Right-sided attack is the area they feel can be most improved upon.”

The Magpies are believed to have identified a number of targets that fit the bill, with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo at the top of the list, although West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus could also be considered.

Newcastle scouting Southampton gem

Mbeumo and Kudus aren't the only Premier League players Howe has in mind, however, as Caught Offside report Newcastle have sent scouts to monitor Southampton's Tyler Dibling this season.

Dibling is in high demand across the Premier League, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Aston Villa also being named as potential suitors, so there is likely to be stiff competition for his signature.

There has been a growing interest in the 18-year-old since his performance in the Saints' loss against Liverpool last month, but his current employers are adamant they don't want to sell him.

While they are likely to resist any interest in the winger, Southampton are said to have set an affordable asking price of around €25m (£20m), which shouldn't be too prohibitive, at least for the Premier League's top clubs.

It is exciting news that Newcastle are interested in the Southampton ace, given how highly he is rated, with journalist Jacob Tanswell describing him as "sublime" earlier in the campaign. Current manager Russell Martin also sang the starlet's praises after his performance against Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of last month.

Although the Exeter-born winger is less proven than the likes of Mbeumo and Kudus, he is likely to be a far more affordable option, which may be necessary for Newcastle, given their financial challenges.

As such, Howe should continue to monitor Dibling ahead of the January transfer window to see how he progresses.