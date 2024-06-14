Newcastle United are pursuing a move for an "unbelievable" £50k-a-week ace as a Michael Olise alternative this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are reportedly interested in sealing a move for Olise in the coming months, with the 22-year-old coming off the back of an impressive season with Crystal Palace. In fact, contact is believed to have been made with the Eagles already, according to the reliable David Ornstein.

He is far from the only attacking option being looked at by Newcastle this summer, however, and Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with Barcelona potentially willing to move him on. The Spaniard has experience of the Premier League from his Manchester City days, so could hit the ground running more than foreign players with no prior knowledge of it.

Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior has also been backed to join the Magpies before the 2024/25 season gets underway, although he looks close to joining Aston Villa. The 20-year-old made 24 appearances in Serie A this season, but only four of those were starts, suggesting that a move away could be best for his development.

Matteo Guendouzi is another rumoured target for Newcastle in the summer transfer window, with the former Gunners midfielder unhappy at Lazio, having fallen out with manager Igor Tudor. He could be a great foil for Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park if the Brazilian stays put.

Newcastle want "unbelievable" Olise alternative

According to a new report from i sport, Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, should they fail to secure the services of Olise this summer.

It could be that the Crystal Palace star moves to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season, which could then leave Madueke surplus to requirements, paving the way for a switch to St James'.

The 22-year-old could be an interesting option for Newcastle to consider this summer, even though he hasn't exactly set the world alight in a Chelsea shirt, finding himself in and out of the team. In 2023/24, he only started 13 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League matches, but he did score five goals in the competition.

There are certainly comparisons to be drawn between Madueke and Olise, in terms of their elegant, left-footed styles on the right wing, and ex-Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on the former's on and off-the-ball qualities recently: "Noni Madueke today was unbelievable.

"If you analyse him at the start of the season – before all the conversations and meetings, the clips and videos, things like this – he was always, like today, capable of doing a fantastic job with the ball. Of course, he is an offensive player but without the ball he is doing a fantastic job to help Alfie [Gilchrist] defend."

In truth, Olise would be the superior addition for Newcastle this summer, so the hope is that they sign him, but Eddie Howe could view the £50,000-a-week Madueke as a strong option instead, feeling that he can get the best out of him.