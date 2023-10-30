Newcastle United are believed to be interested in signing an "incredible" attacking midfielder in the January transfer window, according to a fresh transfer report.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have assembled one of their strongest squads in Premier League history in recent times, with top-quality options littered all over the pitch. In the summer, Newcastle further added to their options, bringing in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, but the former's 10-month suspension has rocked the club, having been found guilty of betting offences.

It won't be too long until Eddie Howe and owners PIF are able to sign more players in the January window, should they feel the need to add to the squad before the end of this season. Tonali's absence means that another midfielder of his ilk will surely come in, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante all seen as transfer targets for Newcastle.

While a relatively disciplined midfielder is needed to make up for the loss of the Italian maestro, it could be that the Magpies even look to sign a more attack-minded individual, too. A new update certainly suggests that that is the case, with a hugely exciting player being linked with a switch to St James' Park.

Newcastle want Rayan Cherki

According to a transfer update from journalist Ignazio Genuardi on X [via Sport Witness], Newcastle want to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki when January arrives, being seen as a key target to bring in:

"Not selected for Sunday evening's clash against Marseille, the Lyonnais #Cherki - who is under contract until June 2025 - is notably on the short-list of #Newcastle for the winter Mercato."

Cherki appears to be an extremely talented player who has already become such an important figure for Lyon, making a real influence in the attacking third, despite his tender years A midfielder who can provide a good stream of end product, Cherki's stats show that he has scored 14 goals and registered 16 assists in 111 appearances for Lyon, which is impressive for a player who is still only 20 years of age. He has also netted five times in 12 caps for France's Under-21s, suggesting that he could be a future star for his country at senior level.

Rayan Cherki's key Lyon statistics Total Appearances 111 Goals 14 Assists 16

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded Cherki in the past, describing him as a both "incredible" and a "difference-maker" in the middle of the park, and he could be looked at as a long-term signing for Newcastle who can mature into a truly top-class footballer over the next four or five years.

The Lyon youngster is also capable of playing out wide, if needed, and this level of versatility could also jump out to Howe, who could see him as someone who can add a healthy amount of squad depth. Cherki himself could also jump at the opportunity to join one of the Premier League's most exciting teams at the moment, playing a big role in what could be a legendary future at St James'.