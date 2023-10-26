After last season's successful top four finish in the Premier League, Newcastle United have been left to balance Champions League football on top of any domestic action. And, so far, Eddie Howe's side have coped fairly well. They sit four points adrift of the Champions League places and have lost just one European game, which came in their recent outing against Borussia Dortmund.

As it turns out, too, that loss came with an even greater blow, with Alexander Isak limping off through injury, leaving Howe with just one striker to call on in the form of Callum Wilson. The injury exposes Newcastle's lack of depth when it comes to attacking options, especially with two wingers now out in the shape of Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, turning their attention towards the January transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

Now at the end of October, Newcastle's summer business is looking less and less spectacular by the day, with Barnes missing through injury and Sandro Tonali set to serve a ten-month ban. That said, the Magpies have the ideal opportunity to set things right in January, and that could result in the arrival of a new forward, especially after Isak's injury along with Wilson's persistent problems.

The latest Serhou Guirassy transfer news certainly suggests that may be the case. According to The Shields Gazette, the Vfb Stuttgart striker could find himself on Newcastle's shortlist of potential options when the January transfer window swings open. It comes as little surprise to see Guirassy's name mentioned when it comes to a top side, given that he has got off to a blistering start in the Bundesliga this season.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to make their move for the in-form striker, who will undoubtedly have several admirers when it comes to a potential winter exit - he would definitely solve the Magpies' depth issue, that's for sure.

Serhou Guirassy's stats

To say that the Stuttgart man has enjoyed an incredible start to the campaign would be an understatement. Guirassy's stats show that he is having one of the best goalscoring seasons in the entirety of European football, with his focus firmly fixed on winning the Bundesliga golden boot ahead of the likes of Harry Kane. He has even outperformed Newcastle's Isak and Wilson, as per FBref.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Passes Serhou Guirassy 14 1 13 Callum Wilson 5 0 2 Alexander Isak 6 0 10

It comes as no shock, then, that Guirassy has been the centre of praise this season, with Seb Stafford-Bloor taking to X to post: "Goals 11, 12 and 13 for Serhou Guirassy this season and now approaching an average of two goals/game. An outrageous hot streak."

The January transfer window can make or break a season, and for Newcastle, it could be the difference between a place in next season's Champions League or what will be a frustrating spot in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League. Guirassy would play a large part in helping the Magpies to avoid the latter, but at this stage, it remains to be seen whether they'll pursue the forward.