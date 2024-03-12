Newcastle United are believed to be eyeing a "world-class" replacement for Dan Ashworth, assuming he departs the club soon, with the individual in question a highly-rated young figure in the European game.

Newcastle begin sporting director hunt

It looks increasingly as though Ashworth will join Manchester United in the coming months, having requested to leave St James' Park, following nearly two years at the club. The 52-year-old was previously at Brighton, gaining a reputation as a transfer mastermind, but Newcastle now have to face life without him.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave, and as long as the Red Devils are willing to pay the Magpies £20m in compensation, they will be able to acquire his signature.

Now, PIF, and most notably Steve Nickson, will be working harder than ever to find the perfect replacement for the Englishman - someone who can work seamlessly alongside Eddie Howe, continuing to bring in top-class players, as Ashworth has with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, among others.

Newcastle eyeing "world-class" Dan Ashworth replacement

According to HITC, former Roma director Tiago Pinto has emerged as one of the leading contenders to join Newcastle as Ashworth's successor in the near future, while Nickson is already getting a head start on summer transfers.

The report states that the Magpies have tasked Nickson to "push on with their summer plans", with the St James' Park head of recruitment holding down the fort until a new chief is in place. Pinto represents an exciting young choice to be Newcastle's new sporting director, having done an impressive job during his spell as a director at Roma. In fact, he has been lauded by the club's chairman Dan Friedkin in the past.

"Tiago is a world-class talent. In our many conversations, it was clear that his passion for his job, forward-thinking mindset, and, above all, winning mentality were consistent with the new ethos at Roma. "We are convinced that his remarkable energy, uncompromising ethics, and track record of identifying, developing and optimising talent will help in our ambitions as we begin to prepare Roma to compete for trophies at the highest levels of Italian and European football."

Pinto has publicly expressed his admiration for the Magpies, admitting this week: "If a big club like Newcastle asks to speak to you, then of course you're interested." He also of course has a relationship with Jose Mourinho, who has his own connections to Tyneside through Sir Bobby Robson, and it could be interesting to see if any interest in the legendary manager arises should Pinto get the job.