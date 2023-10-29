Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Portugal international Ruben Neves in recent times, and a fresh update has now emerged courtesy of renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle linked with Ruben Neves

The Magpies are now well aware that they will need to make a significant midfield signing in the January transfer window, following the news that Sandro Tonali faces a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules during his time at AC Milan.

One player who has emerged as a primary Newcastle transfer target is Neves, who is currently plying his trade at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hillal, having left Wolves at the end of last season after an impressive stint at Molineux.

A loan move for the 26-year-old has been mooted, with Financial Fair Play (FFP) unlikely to allow the Magpies to make a permanent addition in January, but others are also being looked at as alternative options.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips and N'Golo Kante are also considered good choices for Eddie Howe, as he looks the fill the imminent void left by Tonali, who won't play for the remainder of the campaign and will also miss Euro 2024 with Italy.

Now, a new update has emerged over Newcastle's potential pursuit of Neves midway through the season, with talk of a return to the Premier League bubbling away under the surface.

Providing an update on the situation for Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Neves is actually unlikely to join Newcastle in the January transfer window:

"I’m not aware of direct negotiations for Ruben Neves honestly, he just joined Al Hilal and he’s a key player for them.

"As I said many times, Newcastle won’t decide which player they will sign in that position (to cover Sandro Tonali’s absence) until they know their position in the UCL group as it will be crucial to decide the level of the player to sign. For sure, the plan is to go for a new midfielder in any case."

Missing out on Neves would be a blow for Newcastle because he could be such a tailor-made replacement for Tonali, in terms of his style of play. He possesses the Italian's ability in possession in the middle of the park, and can also chip in with end product from time to time, as well as provide good defensive work.

At 26, Neves is also arguably at his peak compared to someone like Kante - journalist Tim Spiers has called him an "outstanding" player in the past - with the Frenchman now 32 years of age and someone who has struggled with injury problems in recent years, while Phillips' stock has also fallen a little after a disappointing spell at Manchester City.

Newcastle still have plenty of time to make a decision, though, and there is every chance that Neves' head could be turned by the idea of being back in the Premier League.

Granted, Romano claims that the Portuguese star is happy at Al-Hilal at the moment, but the Saudi Pro League is not as competitive as the English game, so the Magpies should at least chance their arm.