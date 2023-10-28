Newcastle United are in desperate need of a Sandro Tonali replacement in the January transfer window, and one renowned player could potentially head there on loan, according to a new claim.

Sandro Tonali banned for ten months

The Magpies' season was going smoothly recently, with some fantastic results picked up, not least a legendary 4-1 victory at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Eddie Howe's plans have been thrown into chaos, however, with Tonali's ban confirmed to be ten months long, meaning he will play no further part in this season, and also miss Euro 2024 with Italy.

There is no denying what a huge blow this is for Newcastle, with the 23-year-old an influential and exciting from AC Milan, and their squad depth is now going to be tested without him until the January transfer window.

At that point, the Magpies will need to make an eye-catching new signing to replace him, with a host of names thrown into the hat recently, especially Manchester City and England man Kalvin Phillips, who has been strongly linked with a move to St James' Park.

Newcastle want Ruben Neves to replace Tonali

Ruben Neves is another named linked with a move recently, and now talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says Newcastle are "considering" making an official move for Neves:

"Newcastle are considering a loan move for Ruben Neves to fill the void left by banned Sandro Tonali, talkSPORT understands. The former Wolves midfielder is currently at Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, who are owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), who also own a controlling stake in Newcastle.

"It is thought the Magpies, who are also tracking out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, cannot afford a permanent replacement for Tonali in January due to FFP restrictions."

Neves is someone who could be a perfect option to come in on the cheap and make up for the loss of Tonali in January. The 26-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League over a sustained period of time in the past, with Neves' stats showing that he has made 177 appearances in the competition, during which time he often stood out as arguably Wolves' best and most important player.

Journalist Tim Spiers is one individual who has heaped praise on the Portugal international in the past, describing him as "outstanding", and he could jump at the chance to return to England and test himself away from the less competitive Saudi Pro League - all the while keeping his contract in place there for the long term.

Ruben Neves' Premier League stats Total Appearances 177 Goals 21 Assists 9

Neves possesses Tonali's playmaking abilities in the middle of the park, dictating matches but also working hard for the team, and his eye for the spectacular has also been outlined numerous times for Wolves, with some stunning long-range strikes scored down the years.

There are few negatives surrounding the move - the loan aspect even makes it cheaper - with the PIF's links with Saudi Arabia also potentially making it easier to get over the line, so it is a transfer that Newcastle should seriously look at once the January window opens.