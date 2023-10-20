Newcastle United could have to look for a replacement for Sandro Tonali at the beginning of 2024, and they are reportedly eyeing a move for one "incredible" player.

The Magpies completed the exciting signing of Tonali from AC Milan during the summer transfer window, with the Italian seen as a significant addition to Eddie Howe's team. A debut goal at home to Aston Villa further suggested as much, and while his form hasn't necessarily been consistently excellent, he has already made a real difference in the middle of the park, adding serious class alongside the mercurial Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have now been rocked by the news of a Sandro Tonali ban, however, after he admitted to breaching betting rules at Milan. He could be ruled out of action for between seven and 12 months, effectively ending his first season at St James' Park before it has properly got started.

Should that happen, the Magpies will surely feel that it is essential that a new midfield signing arrives midway through the campaign, in order to make up for the loss of the 23-year-old esepcially as Joe Willock continues to struggle with injury and they battle across four different competitions.

Newcastle linked with Ruben Neves

A fresh transfer update from The Telegraph claims that Ruben Neves to Newcastle is a real possibility for the Magpies, with a loan move on the cards in the January transfer window:

"The prospect of a lengthy ban means Newcastle will push to sign another central midfield player in the January transfer window. The club are likely to prefer loan deals - Newcastle could look into borrowing former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves from Saudi club Al-Hilal in January given both clubs are effectively controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – but money could also be made available."

Replacing Tonali is absolutely paramount for Newcastle in January, assuming the ban does come his way, and Neves could be a wonderful option to come in and fill the void during the second half of the campaign.

The Portugal star made a surprise move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal during the summer, at a time when he is seen as a player who is at the peak of his powers, but a return to the Premier League on loan would surely appeal to him. The fact that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) own both clubs makes it easier to strike a deal, too.

Neves was a fabulous player for Wolves during a six-year stint there, with the rumoured Newcastle transfer target racking up a tally of 253 appearances for the Midlands clubs. Neves' stats in that time were impressive, with 30 goals and 13 assists coming his way from what was often a deep-lying midfield role, and his eye for the spectacular was outlined by a number of memorable long-range strikes.

Tonali is going to be a big miss for the Magpies, with his absence having the potential to derail their season, but if Newcastle signed Neves it would immediately help solve the issue, especially given the fact that he has proven himself in the Premier League over a sustained period.

Former Wolves teammate Hugo Bueno has lauded Neves in the past, describing him as "incredible", and the 26-year-old's combination of technical ability and tackling tenacity could be perfect for Newcastle while Tonali isn't around.