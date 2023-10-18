Newcastle United's defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali has recently been involved in a public betting scandal, and a reliable journalist has now delivered an update based on what he's heard from St. James' Park.

What happened to Sandro Tonali?

Following the Premier League 2-2 draw against West Ham United, Tonali left the northeast to go and represent his nation, Italy, for their two fixtures over the international break, but he was sent away from their training ground after being one of two players named in a football betting probe.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Eddie Howe’s summer signing has since admitted to betting on AC Milan to win matches whilst he was still a player there, and his situation hasn’t yet started to get any easier.

The Magpies star’s agent has confirmed that his client has an addiction to gambling, as per the same outlet, and whilst that isn’t the news that supporters will want to hear, his openess could certainly help his case when it comes to key figures deciding on the length of his ban.

The Football Association have revealed that the 23-year-old is still available for selection for Saturday’s home fixture against Crystal Palace as things stand, but with the club having made no further comment, it’s clear that there are mixed emotions behind the scenes.

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie shared an update on Sandro Tonali and revealed that Newcastle are shocked to learn of their central talisman's behaviour, whilst suggesting how long he could be away from the action for if seriously punished.

"The most severe punishment for this conduct is a three-year ban from football Worldwide. However Tonali likely to be served a lesser ban for his help with the investigation. No comment from #NUFC at this stage, but understand this has come as a surprise to the club."

Following this update, Newcastle will rightly not know what to say or do at this moment in time until the investigation has drawn to a complete close, but considering the hugely positive impact Tonali is able to make on the pitch, it would certainly be a blow for Howe if he was to lose his services for the foreseeable.

The Lodi native has posted 57 contributions, 31 assists and 26 goals, since the start of his career which highlights his desire to get involved with the action in the final third, and that is an attribute that he’s carried into the new campaign in the northeast (Transfermarkt - Tonali statistics).

Howe’s £120k-per-week earner (Newcastle salaries), has also whipped 11 crosses into the opposition’s penalty area so far this season, which is actually the second-highest total throughout the squad behind Kieran Trippier (FBRef - Newcastle statistics).

Furthermore, Tonali is a versatile operator having been deployed in four out of the five positions in the midfield, though if he’s found to be guilty of everything that he’s admitted to, the boss is set to be without that quality for potentially at least a year at St. James’ Park.