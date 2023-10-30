Eddie Howe has identified a dream target to replace Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United, according to a new transfer update.

Sandro Tonali ban

The Magpies drew 2-2 away to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday evening, which wasn't the best result after also losing 1-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week. It could be used as a poor excuse, but there is an argument to say that Newcastle's focus may have been affected a little by Tonali's 10-month ban from football for breaching betting rules while at AC Milan, prior to moving to St James' Park during the summer transfer window.

The Italian will play no further part in the remainder of the season in what is a significant blow for anyone of a Magpies persuasion. The 23-year-old came in as someone who was looking to make Howe's side an even greater force, but they are now back to square one and have to pretend he isn't even part of the squad for the time being.

Numerous players have been name-checked as potential replacements for Tonali in the January transfer window, with Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante all seen as targets for Newcastle in recent days, as they look to battle on without their star summer signing. It looks as though someone else is the player who Howe would most like to see arrive at St James', however, according to a new claim regarding their search for a new midfielder.

Eddie Howe wants Scott McTominay

According to a fresh transfer update from Calciomercato, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants to sign Scott McTominay, seeing the Manchester United midfielder as a "dream" signing and "the Magpies' priority" to come in for Tonali. The Scot may have been in some good form recently, including scoring twice in a dramatic home win against Brentford earlier this month, and the update says he can leave Old Trafford for St James' Park if a large offer comes in.

McTominay's stats show that this is the case, with only four Premier League starts coming his way this season, and the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Sofyan Amrabat often preferred to him. A box-to-box midfielder who combines dynamism with a steady stream of end product, it is easy to see the 26-year-old slotting in effectively to Newcastle's midfield and dovetailing nicely with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, so he could be a strong signing in January.

McTominay has even been described as a "special" signing by Jose Mourinho in the past during their time together at United, saying of him:

"He’s a special character, a special personality that a team in a negative moment needs. Do my other players have that mentality? Not all of them. Everybody is a different person. Scott McTominay is a kid with a special character, very humble, aggressive in a positive way, brave, he’s a special kid."

Whether United would be willing to sell to a rival midway through the season remains to be seen, but at 26, he could be heading there just as his peak is arriving. If Howe wants him more than anyone, the manager should also be trusted.