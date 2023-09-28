Newcastle United have entered discussions regarding an improved deal for yet another one of their first-team stars, and he’s not the only one set to extend his stay in the Premier League.

Who has just signed deals for Newcastle?

At St. James’ Park, Callum Wilson has already put pen to paper on a one-year extension meaning that he will remain in the northeast until at least 2025, and he is expected to be followed by Bruno Guimaraes, who has reportedly agreed terms to commit himself to the club.

In addition, Joelinton is another player who PIF and Eddie Howe are opening talks with about keeping him in black and white stripes, as the same outlet have claimed that he is very happy in his current situation, suggesting that there should be no problem in the two parties reaching an agreement.

One of the Magpies’ longest-serving stars is Sean Longstaff, who has been with the club since his childhood days having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team in 2019 where he’s made a total of 143 senior appearances to date.

Despite still having another two years remaining on his contract, Tyneside chiefs appear to want to secure the services of the central midfielder for the foreseeable future, and if the following update is to be believed, they have already taken the first step towards doing exactly that.

Is Sean Longstaff signing a new contract at Newcastle?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are also “in talks” with Longstaff about signing an improved deal, alongside their Brazilian duo.

Howe is reportedly “keen to keep the spine” of his current squad to ensure that their success of last season can continue to progress in the future, and the 25-year-old has therefore been identified as a “key” player in that project.

How much does Sean Longstaff earn a year?

At Newcastle, Longstaff currently pockets £50k-per-week which he has more than earned for the constant hard work and effort he’s put in over the course of the career, so should he put pen to paper on fresh terms in the near future, it would be a huge boost for Howe.

The Gol International client already has two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) to his name in six top-flight outings so far this season, and he’s constantly a threat in the final third, where he ranks in the 90th percentile for touches in the opposition’s penalty area.

Furthermore, the academy graduate is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions since the start of his career, including four roles in the midfield and even as a second striker, so his ability to easily adapt to the manager’s demands makes him a great option to have in the building.

Longstaff has been hailed an “excellent” player by Howe himself, so the fact that the boss has gone out of his way to publicly share his admiration for the player just shows how appreciated he is, no doubt as well by his fellow teammates and supporters at St. James’ Park.