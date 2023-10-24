Newcastle United are interested in a deal to sign an exciting defender in January, but they aren’t the only club who are hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Who are Newcastle linked with?

With Sandro Tonali likely facing a lengthy spell away from the action due to breaching betting rules whilst at his former club AC Milan, PIF and Eddie Howe look set to enter the market for midfield reinforcements, with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher two names to have been mentioned.

The Magpies owners also appear keen to bolster their defensive ranks having reportedly made Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen their number one target for the upcoming window, but should they fail to secure his services, the northeast outfit have seemingly set their sights on an alternative to join the heart of their backline.

At the Azteca Stadium, Club America’s Sebastian Caceres has emerged as a possible candidate having impressed during his 109 senior appearances since joining from Liverpool Montevideo all the way back in 2020 (Transfermarkt - Caceres statistics), and there could be an opportunity to sign him up for grabs.

The Uruguay international’s deal with Andre Jardine’s side will expire in December 2024 (Club America contracts), meaning that the 24-year-old may get put up for sale should his side not want to risk losing him for free, which has alerted chiefs at St. James’ Park.

According to Football Insider, delivering a transfer update on Sebastian Caceres, Newcastle are one of five clubs in the top-flight to be considering an approach for the defender over in Mexico City.

“Tottenham are among the sides monitoring Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, sources have told Football Insider. Spurs are now among the sides monitoring his progress ahead of a potential swoop in the January transfer window.

"It is believed Premier League quartet Man United, Newcastle, Fulham and West Ham are also keeping tabs on Caceres.”

How good is Sebastian Caceres?

Whilst Newcastle supporters may be concerned that Caceres isn’t a household name who they are aware of, he is a fantastic player who has the versatility to operate out wide at both left-back and right-back alongside his usual role at centre-back, and he’s also been getting recognition at international level.

The Montevideo native has so far made seven senior appearances for Uruguay and has represented his nation at their World Cup qualifiers alongside in friendlies, so he knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level, therefore matching the winning mentality of the current squad who are in the northeast.

Sebastian Caceres - Achievements Uruguay U20's World Cup Participant - 2019 (Data via Transfermarkt) CONCACAF Champions League Participant - 2019/20 & 2020/21

In addition, Caceres only pockets £10k-per-week (Club America salaries), which would make him the joint third-lowest earner on the club’s books alongside Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie (Newcastle salaries), so he appears to be a more than affordable option to recruit and has the up-and-coming profile of someone that the board should be pursuing.