Newcastle United are believed to be providing "serious competition" to sign an attacking starlet who's been compared to Lionel Messi, and could even make an official bid as soon as January.

Newcastle transfer news

There is plenty of transfer news regarding the Magpies at the moment, especially with the January window now opening in less than a month's time. A midfielder looks like it could be at the top of Newcastle's wishlist, with the 10-month ban handed to Sandro Tonali leaving a gaping void in the middle of the park - one that has been exposed further because of injury problems.

Lots of names have emerged as potential signings for Eddie Howe in that area of the pitch, with Manchester City and England ace Kalvin Phillips constantly linked with a move to Newcastle. Manchester United's Scott McTominay is another who has been backed to join the Magpies, while Ruben Neves could bring an end to his short stay in Saudi Arabia and head to St James' Park.

Injury problems to Sven Botman at the heart of the defence have also heightened the need to bring in reinforcements in that area, and Goncalo Inacio is seen as a possible transfer target for Newcastle, as he continues to shine for Sporting CP. Meanwhile, attacking additions aren't out of the question, with VfB Stuttgart's in-form striker Serhou Guirassy linked with the Magpies.

Newcastle interested in signing Benjamin Rollheiser

According to a new update from Record [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are providing "serious competition" to Benfica for the signing of Benjamin Rollheiser and could even make a bid as soon as the winter window opens.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Estudiantes in Argentina's Primera Division, but a move to Europe could be on the cards in the near future. Benfica see him as a potential replacement for legendary attacker Angel Di Maria, and they are believed to have already been in touch over a move to the Portuguese giants.

This could be such an eye-catching piece of business by the Magpies if they get a deal over the line, not least because Rollheiser has been compared to Lionel Messi in the past, which is the ultimate compliment that any footballer can ask for.

Benjamin Rollheiser strengths Benjamin Rollheiser weaknesses Dribbling Aerial duels Passing Crossing Finishing

Like Messi, the Argentine is a left-footed player who can often adopt a right-sided attacking role, allowing him to cut inside and wreak havoc, but he is also capable of shining centrally and on the left flank. Rollhesier has scored six goals and registered three assists in the Primera Division this season, and has been described as a "mix of an advanced playmaker and winger" as well as a "very fun player to watch" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

He could give Newcastle the extra attacking quality and depth that they so crave at the moment, especially with injuries affecting the likes of Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, and he would be seen as a long-term signing, too, given his age.