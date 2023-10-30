Newcastle United are pushing to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window, but their business may not stop there, according to a new claim from journalist Dean Jones.

Newcastle want Tonali replacement

The Magpies' primary focus in the transfer market at the moment appears to be on bringing in an ideal replacement for Sandro Tonali in January. The 23-year-old will be suspended from playing competitive football worldwide for the next 10 months, bringing an end to his first season in a Newcastle shirt before it has barely got going.

To lose the services of such an influential figure so soon after joining the club is an almighty setback for Eddie Howe to deal with, and while he still has strong midfield options to choose from, whether it be Bruno Guimaraes or Joelinton, a top-quality addition will now be required midway through the campaign.

There have been numerous players linked with coming in and making up for the loss of Tonali, with Newcastle backed to sign the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante, and it would be a big surprise if they didn't snap up one midfielder, with a loan move looking like the most likely outcome.

It looks as though that may not be the only piece of business that happens at St James' Park for owners PIF during the winter window, however, following a fresh update regarding their transfer situation.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Newcastle could look to sign a centre-back and a forward as well in January, rather than simply focusing on the midfield and Tonali's replacement:

"I don't expect massive additions to this Newcastle squad in the second half of the season. Speaking to a couple of people who are closer to the situation at Newcastle, it sounds like a centre-back will be the most likely addition to come in if they were to look down that route.

"There's a small, small chance of a forward coming in as well. Yeah, the priority would be to replace Sandro Tonali and then let's see what they can do."

This is an encouraging update to hear, suggesting that Newcastle's owners remain willing to provide Howe with the funds needed to bolster his squad, increasing their chances of securing a second consecutive top-four finish in the Premier League. While finding someone to fill in for the absent Tonali takes preference, centre-back could certainly be an area to look at, considering key man Sven Botman has suffered injury problems so far this season.

Jones alludes to there being a small chance another forward will come in, and having an extra option there cannot be a bad thing, should Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson suffer an injury or a loss of form, especially as the matches come thick and fast in the second half of the season.

Next summer feels like the more logical time to make noticeable additions to Newcastle's squad, but if the right players are available in January, Howe and PIF could make their move.