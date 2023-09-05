Highlights Sven Botman is getting closer to a return ahead of the clash with Brentford next week.

The severity of Botman's injury is not as bad as initially feared, but there are still questions marks about his specific return date.

Newcastle have looked lost at the back since Botman went off against Liverpool.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has returned to the club's training ground, and a reliable journalist has revealed the chances of him being involved in the Premier League game vs Brentford next weekend.

What's the latest injury news on Sven Botman?

Last summer, Botman arrived at St. James’ Park from Ligue 1 side Lille where he’s since gone on to make 47 appearances to date, but he’s recently been spending some time on the sidelines after being forced off the pitch with an ankle injury on 87 minutes during last month’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope soon after delivered an update on the severity of the centre-back’s problem, stating:

“Understand early indications are that Sven Botman has avoided serious damage to his ankle after injury suffered on Sunday. More news awaited ahead of [the] weekend but I’m told it’s not as bad as perhaps first feared.”

The Netherlands international has recently been left out of his nation’s squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers to focus on his recovery in the Northeast, and if the following update is to be believed, the 23-year-old could be set to stage his comeback as soon as next week.

Will Botman play against Brentford?

Taking to X on Monday, Jordan Cronin confirmed that Botman has returned to Newcastle's training ground as he works his way back to full fitness, although his availability for next weekend's visit of Brentford is a mystery.

“Sven Botman was back at #NUFC’s training ground today as continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Eddie Howe said it is "unknown" if Botman will return v Brentford but his latest social media activity offers hope of him being available.”

Just how good is Botman?

Standing at 6 foot 3, Botman has been dubbed a defensive “unit” at Newcastle by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and the physical presence that he has brought to the backline since joining is clear for all to see, so it would be a huge boost if he was edging nearer to a return.

Sponsored by Nike, Howe’s ace was averaging three clearances and two aerial wins per top-flight game prior to his absence, via WhoScored, not to mention that he’s won all five of the tackles he’s attempted this term which is the joint-best success rate throughout the whole of the squad, as per FBRef.

The Magpies’ £90k-per-week earner, who has also recorded one assist since putting pen to paper with the black and white stripes, is even capable of operating out wide at left-back alongside his usual role in the heart of the defence, so he provides the boss with some welcome versatility, albeit in case of absolute emergencies.

Aside from Botman, Howe only has Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles as his two natural options at centre-back so he will no doubt be worried that he's lacking reinforcements having failed to bolster his ranks over the summer, so hopefully for the boss, the former will soon be back at his disposal.