Newcastle United are eyeing a move for a “magnificent” international central midfielder, according to a new transfer update that has emerged.

Newcastle injury and transfer news

The Magpies picked up a fantastic result on Saturday, winning 1-0 at home to Arsenal in a feisty Premier League clash that ebbed and flowed throughout. Anthony Gordon’s solitary strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, as he capitalised on some poor Gunners defending, securing a vital three points in the process.

It was another evening that saw Newcastle suffer further injury problems, however, with Dan Burn having to come off at half-time and Jacob Murphy aggravating his shoulder problem straight after coming on. Eddie Howe is having very little luck in the fitness department at the moment, and he may already be turning his attention to making new signings during the summer transfer window.

Another player who is still absent is key man Sven Botman, so a centre-back could also be at the forefront of Newcastle’s January shopping list. It looks as though they want a midfielder, too, following a new claim.

Newcastle want Koopmeiners

According to a new report from Tutto Mercado Web, Newcastle are interested in making a move for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who has been an important figure for the Serie A side for an extended period of time now. They have sent scouts to watch him in action.

The 25-year-old is seen as someone who could fill the void left by Sandro Tonali, following his 10-month ban for breaching betting rules, in a saga that has rocked the Magpies after his arrival during the summer. Koopmeiners could be a brilliant signing by Newcastle, having shown himself to be a key man for Atalanta ever since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in 2021.

It’s fair to say that Koopmeiners’ statistics during that time show how important he has been to the cause, making a total of 91 appearances and chipping in with an overall tally of 17 goals and 10 assists in that time.

This shows the box-to-quality that the Dutchman could bring to Newcastle’s starting lineup in place of Tonali, although it is clear that Atlanta will not be willing to let him leave on the cheap. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig is someone who thinks very highly of the Netherlands international, saying of him in the past:

“AZ Alkmaar will make a lot of money from transfers of Calvin Stengs, Teun Koopmeiners & Myron Boadu. Three magnificent players.”

At 25, Koopmeiners is at a lovely stage in his career to come straight in and make a big impression in the January transfer window, although the only confusion is whether that would be a loan move or not.

Teun Koopmeiners stats at Atalanta Total Appearances 91 Goals 17 Assists 10

PIF may not spend big in January, so if the Magpies want him on a permanent basis, it could be that next summer is when the move happens. That would then allow them to sign someone else to replace Tonali temporarily in the next window, such as Newcastle targets Kalvin Phillips and N’Golo Kante.