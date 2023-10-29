Newcastle United could soon lock horns with a number of Premier League rivals for the signing of an "elite player", according to an exciting new transfer report.

The Magpies have been hit hard by the news that Sandro Tonali is set to be banned for 10 months from football, having breached betting rules during his spell at Serie A giants AC Milan. Having arrived as a huge signing for the club during the summer transfer window, the Italian now won't feature again this season, not making his return until early in the 2024/25 campaign.

It seems clear that Eddie Howe will need to bring in a top-quality midfielder in January, in order to make up for the loss of Tonali, with the Magpies' results arguably suffering a little since the news broke, following a 2-2 draw away to Wolves on Saturday evening.

Howe's side have been linked with various players when it comes to replacing the 23-year-old, whether it be Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves or N'Golo Kante heading to Newcastle, to name just a few. Now, a world-renowned figure has also been thrown into the mix.

Newcastle want Toni Kroos

According to The Daily Star, Newcastle are one of the Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Toni Kroos, with the Real Madrid legend's future at the club currently up in the air:

"Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is being offered to the Premier League elite. The five-time Champions League winner is no longer a regular pick for the Spanish giants. Six of his 12 appearances this season have come from the bench.

"And with his current Real contract entering its final eight months, Kroos is available for a move – and keen to look elsewhere to bring the curtain down on his glittering career. Both Manchester clubs, Newcastle and Chelsea are among those in and around the top half of the table aware of the situation surrounding the German central midfielder, who turns 34 in January."

Kroos could be such an exciting signing by Newcastle in the January transfer window, should he leave Madrid at that point, with his pedigree as a footballer simply undeniable.

While he may now be 33 years of age, Kroos' statistics highlight what an astonishing career he has enjoyed, having won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, also winning 106 caps for them, and then tasting Champions League glory an incredible five times - four with Madrid and one with Bayern Munich.

Toni Kroos' key career achievements Total Champions League winner 5 La Liga champion 3 Bundesliga champion 3 World Cup winner 1

The German may not quite be the footballer he used to be, in terms of covering ground and making such a huge impact on games, but he remains a top-class player who could be an inspired addition by Newcastle in the wake of Tonali's ban, being hailed as an "elite player" by journalist Henry Winter.

Kroos may still have a few years left in him at the top level, and with the legs of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff around him at Newcastle, he could run the show from deep with his ability on the ball and expertise in tight areas.